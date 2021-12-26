Ho, ho, how much?: Toy prices rise by 18% just in time for Christmas

By Sean Salai | 14 December 2021
THE WASHINGTON TIMES — Parents doing last-minute Christmas shopping might want to reconsider a lump of coal as a stocking stuffer: Toy prices climbed 18% between November 2019 and last month, industry sources point out.
What’s more, some parents will find “higher prices and empty shelves” if they’re still looking for certain items, a leading economist says.
“Parents should try not to rely on deliveries,” said Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center free-market think tank. “This year, what you see on the shelf is what you can get.”
The average selling price (ASP) for toys jumped 15% from November 2019 to November 2020 and another 3% from November 2020 to last month, said Juli Lennett, a U.S. toy industry adviser at market researcher The NPD Group. The trend is driven by rising demand for high-dollar toys, a shrinking number of holiday promotional discounts and supply chain-related inflation, she said. […]
