Nativity scene may make room for Hindu deity display at Oklahoma state Capitol

By Carla Hinton | 22 December 2021

THE OKLAHOMAN — A Nevada-based Hindu organization is planning to place a display of Hindu deities at the [Oklahoma] state Capitol after a Christian group recently was allowed to put a Nativity scene in the government building.

Wednesday, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said he hopes to have 10-foot-tall monument showcasing various Hindu deities such as Lord Ganesha, Vishnu, Krishna, Rama or Lakshmi displayed at the state Capitol during the Hindu holiday of Diwali in October 2022.

“We would invite Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt to inaugurate this proposed Diwali display by lighting a traditional lamp,” Zed said in a statement.

“We are thinking of a 10-feet-tall display monument and plan to sanctify it by chanting of mantras, some as old as 1,500 BCE; sprinkling of holy water from river Ganga in India; ringing of ghanta (big metallic bell); and other ancient rituals. It would be a nice blessing for the state.” […]