William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Maestro Extraordinaire

UPDATE: Robert F. Kennedy’s son, RFK, Jr. is publicly accusing Thane Eugene Cesar of murdering his father. He claims Cesar fatally shot the presidential hopeful from behind in 1968. He made this accusation just hours after Cesar died in the Philippines.

Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom.

William Joseph Bryan, Jr. (1926–1977) was an unsung heavyweight operative in the annals of Crime Syndicate history. He was a true mad genius who definitely lived large and carried out some of the greatest patsy brainwashing feats ever.

Bryan was one of the founders of modern hypnotherapy, and his work notably found use in psychological warfare during the Cold War. On May 4, 1955, he founded the American Institute of Hypnosis. He was the great grandson of William Jennings Bryan.

Holding an M.D., J.D., and PhD, he was involved in research for the CIA, including Project ARTICHOKE and its successor, Project MKUltra, a research project into behavioral engineering of humans.

Although few could claim to be more skilled as a Luciferian psychopathic Crime Syndicate operative, Bryan didn’t fare so well in private practice. He set up a medical and hypnotherapy office on Sunset Strip in Hollywood and used this as an aegis for wide-ranging symposiums on such topics as “Successful Treatments of Sexual Disorders.”

“I enjoy variety and I like to get to know people on a deep emotional level,” Bryan once told a magazine interviewer. “One way of getting to know people is through intercourse.” In 1969, the California Board of Medical Examiners found him guilty of unprofessional conduct for sexually molesting four female patients who “submitted” under hypnosis.

Bryan’s other main failing was his tendency to talk too much and brag as ego fulfillment. One can sort of understand why given his incredible but hidden track record.

As a consequence, it seems likely he was disposed of at age 50. In the spring of 1977, Bryan was found dead in a Las Vegas motel room. He died “from natural causes,” the coroner said. Curiously, the cause of death was declared even before the official autopsy, and the details were all over the map and inconsistent. Some reports assert that he died of heart attack, others state he was shot to death, and still others claim he committed suicide after having a three-day party of sorts with two underage prostitutes.

Thereafter, two Beverly Hills call girls, who claimed to have known Bryan intimately, spoke out. The girls had been “servicing” him for four years, they said, and usually both were present at the same time. During the last year of his life, they said, he was deeply depressed. He became strung out on drugs, and his groin and thighs were pocked with bruises from hypodermic needles.

The girls said that to relieve Bryan’s depression, they repeatedly titillated his enormous ego by getting him to “talk about all the famous people you’ve hypnotized.” As if by rote, Bryan would begin with his role of deprogramming Albert Di Salvo in the Boston Strangler case for F. Lee Bailey, then boast that he had hypnotized Sirhan Sirhan.

Was Albert DeSalvo the Boston Strangler?

The girls didn’t sense anything unusual in the Sirhan angle, for Bryan had told them many times that he “worked with the LAPD” (Los Angeles Police Department) on murder cases. However there is no offical record of Bryan being on the scene with police after the RFK hit. One of the girls thought Bryan had mentioned James Earl Ray once but wasn’t sure. But both girls were certain of the name Sirhan Sirhan.

In October 1977, American Express Company awarded the LAPD a $10,000 grant for “pioneer work in developing hypnosis as an investigative technique.” It has been established that Earl Ray, while residing in Los Angeles immediately prior to the assassination of King, did consult with a hypnotist named “Xavier Von Koss”.

The call girls also linked Byran to the CIA. He repeatedly confided to them that he was a CIA agent involved in “top secret projects.” Upon his death, Bryan’s offices were sealed off to newsmen by his estate’s probate lawyer, John Miner, an attorney who had helped prosecute Sirhan during his tenure as deputy district attorney.

There are also claims Byran hypnotized and programmed would-be assassin Arthur Bremer to kill Alabama Gov. George Wallace, Jr. in Maryland. Bryan’s secretary later revealed he had received an emergency call from the town of Laurel, Maryland, only minutes after George Wallace was shot.

There are other indications that Bremer had been groomed. Gore Vidal, who had a good nose for skulduggery, argued that E.H. Hunt (another Crime Syndicate superstar spook operative) might have written the diary that was found in the car of Bremer. In May 1974, Martha Mitchell visited Wallace in Montgomery. She told him that her husband, John N. Mitchell, had confessed that Presidential aide Charles Colson had a meeting with Arthur Bremer four days before the assassination attempt.

In his book “The Taking of America,” Richard E. Sprague argued that Donald Segretti and Dennis Cassini supplied money to Bremer before he attempted to assassinate Wallace. Others have claimed that Bernard L. Barker, one of the Watergate burglars, was used to pass this money to Bremer.

And last but by no means least, Bryan was a close associate of JFK-plot suspect David Ferrie, having taught Ferrie hypnosis. Bryan, like Ferrie, “was a member of the Old Catholic Church” [A Secret Order, H.P. Albarelli, pg. 435].

Winter Watch’s primary source in the following is “The Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Conspiracy and Coverup” by William Turner and John Christian. Also in the book “Nemesis”, British author Peter Evans, claims to have identified Bryan as being behind Manchurian Candidate mind-control programs.

Indeed, Bryan was so flamboyant that he served as a technical adviser on the filming of “The Manchurian Candidate.” In the movie, anti-hero Raymond Shaw’s captors in North Korea brainwash him and program him through hypnosis to act as a “hit man.” Then, upon receiving instructions, he kills and without any recollection of having done so. Bryan also claimed to once been a drummer with the Tommy Dorsey Band in which he rubbed shoulders with Frank Sinatra, who had the starring role in the original movie “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Another of Bryan’s written works was “The Chosen Ones: The Art of Jury Selection.” He teaches how to use hypnosis on jury members to win one’s case. There is an odd we-aren’t-in-Kansas-anymore rendering of a naked man and woman on the book cover.

On the back of the book, the author is described: “In addition, Dr. Bryan served as an Electronics Engineer in the Navy in World War II, was Director of all Medical Survival Training for the United States Air Force, and is a leading expert on brainwashing.”

Bryan declared in another of his books, “Legal Aspects of Hypnosis” [published in 1958 by Charles C. Thomas Co, Springfield, Illinois]: “It is impossible by means of hypnosis to force a subject to commit an act which violates his basic moral code. … But as the annals of crime attest, a person’s inherent reluctance to commit a crime can be overridden by conditioning him to believe that the act he is performing is in the interest of a high moral purpose. A civilian conscript who has never harmed a fly will kill the enemy in wartime in the interest of protecting his country and family, and hypnotic subjects can be inculcated with the same type of lofty imperative …”

From the time police seized Sirhan Sirhan with a .22-caliber revolver in his hand in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in June 1968, he has maintained that he was hypnotized into shooting Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Sirhan’s lawyer, Lawrence Teeter, has also always maintained that his client was under hypnosis at the time of the shooting. Both Evans and Teeter argued that Sirhan was there as the “patsy” to be either arrested or, preferably, shot to death by police while the real assassin escaped. They both agreed that although Sirhan fired some shots before he was wrestled to the ground, none of them hit Kennedy.

William Turner and John Christian contend that Bryan was responsible for inducing Sirhan Sirhan to fire blanks at Robert F. Kennedy with posthypnotic suggestion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Evans contends Sirhan was hypnotized during a three-month period known as the “white fog” when a police task force later investigating the assassination — and trying to construct a meticulous timetable of Sirhan’s activities up until the shooting — lost track of him. Evans quotes LAPD Detective Bill Jordan, who was Sirhan’s first interrogator, as saying the investigators were unable to penetrate the “white fog” surrounding the 12-week gap about which Sirhan appeared to have total amnesia.

Evans also reproduced parts of Sirhan’s diary that contain what he says are “trance-like” entries and which some psychiatrists he interviewed identified as “automatic writing,” a technique sometimes used by hypnotherapists to implant ideas in the subconscious of a hypnotized patient. Among the entries in Sirhan’s notes was this one referring to a “master” approaching him “to do it.”

A second Sirhan note gave more connections. Illuminati is mentioned three times; and also one “Master Kuthumi”. Kithumi (likely Bryan) is a reference to an occult master who gave Madam Helena Blavatsky her Secret Doctrine. And we see three Stars of David.

Sirhan was programmed while working at racing stables in Santa Ana, Calif. A co-worker at the stables was Thomas Bremer, brother of Arthur Bremer, who shot Gov. George Wallace in 1972. Not many miles from the stables is a synagogue that was used for mind-control purposes. Its rabbi was a “former” member of U.S. Naval Intelligence.

Bryan cites himself as “the leading expert in the world on the use of hypnosis in criminal law,” and he was often called upon by the LAPD to perform hypnotism on its suspects.

Bryan’s hypnotism of the Boston Strangler (who thereafter confessed to the crime) actually links Bryan to the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy because, under hypnosis, Sirhan Sirhan robotically wrote in his notebook, “God help me … please help me. Salvo Di Di Salvo Die S Salvo.”

This mention of the Boston Strangler by Sirhan Sirhan was so out of character (and how would a Palestinian immigrant in Los Angeles know about the Boston case, let alone Di Salvo’s name?) that it’s surmised he heard the name while under hypnotism. Bryan, being fixated on the Boston Strangler, is thereby implicated as Sirhan’s hypnotist/mind-controller/programmer.

Like this: Like Loading...