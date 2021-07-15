Neo-Stasi Operatives are Rapidly Taking Control of America

‘It is just when people are all engaged in snooping on themselves and one another that they become anesthetized to the whole process. As information itself becomes the largest business in the world, data banks know more about individual people than the people do themselves. The more the data banks record about each one of us, the less we exist.’ — Marshall McLuhan, ‘From Cliché to Archetype’

The Crime Syndicate in control of the U.S. and elsewhere is making it known that surveillance of speech and thought is being turned into actionable response (aka oppression).

They are completely removing the mask.

Tracking and apprehending boogeymen and phantoms is big business and is an integral part of the corporate/runaway government financial looting operations. That was made clear when low-reputation Facebook (aka Fakebook) began contacting those being dubbed “extremists.”

I asked during recent podcasts how Fakebook even knew what sites “Jessie” was availing. And who were those “experts” to whom Fakebook was referring.

We can logically assume that the same neo-Stasi posse that is tracking Jessie for Fakebook is behind another initiative to snoop on and burst in on your SMS text messages, especially those involving adult conversations around topics like Covid-1984.

The term “fact checkers” has turned into a Orwellian Big Brother parody, much like “experts.” They are “also planning to engage fact–checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.”

Google also operates its own internal intelligence agency complete with foreign regime-change operations that are now being applied domestically. And they’ve been doing so without repercussions for over a decade.

In 2010, Google CEO Eric Schmidt created Google Ideas. In typical Silicon Valley newspeak, Ideas was marketed as a “think/do tank to research issues at the intersection of technology and geopolitics.“

An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice. Note the presence of privately funded lobbying orgs, like the ADL, SPLC, MEMRI, and ACLU.

For example, the ADL considers Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to be a domestic extremist. Recently, the same group declared that calling attention to Israel’s human rights abuses is also “extremism.” By deferring to the ADL’s guidance on these matters, the U.S. government is criminalizing the opinions of millions of Americans.

According to an article in McClatchy D.C., an app for police officers only will allow cops to place “ideological extremists” on a federal watchlist.

The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) is moving quickly to build a new mobile app that will provide police with unclassified yet sensitive federal intelligence information on potential threats, two White House officials said.

“Once the app is ready, you can, if you’re a cop on the beat, get those sorts of FOUO [For Official Use Only] products from your federal partners on your phone, said the senior White House official, who spoke with McClatchy on condition of anonymity. Frankly, that’s where it should be — it should be at the fingertips of those on the front lines of this.”

The Postal Service’s law enforcement division, the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) is reportedly using facial recognition technology, combined with fake online identities, to ferret out potential troublemakers with “inflammatory” posts.

iCop claims the online surveillance, which falls outside its conventional job scope of processing and delivering paper mail, is necessary to help postal workers avoid “potentially volatile situations.”

A month ago the “Big Guy” puppet President Joe Biden’s administration announced their Stasi-like plans to create the means for “family and friends” to snitch on one another — to fight the bogus exaggerated threat of domestic terrorism.

In a teleconference on Monday, a senior administration official told reporters of a plan that sounds reminiscent of the Minority Report by attacking “pre-crime.”

“We will work to improve public awareness of federal resources to address concerning or threatening behavior before violence occurs,” the official said.

The official went on to explain how this would work, which involves family members and friends snitching on each other.

“And on that, I would just note that one of the things we’re talking about is the need to do something in this space, like the see something — ‘if you see something, say something’ — concept that has been promulgated previously by DHS. “This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence.”

Notice how they use the word “potentially” to imply that certain, completely legal, political speech has the “potential” to incite violence.

Then, as if big tech censorship and spying wasn’t enough, the official mentioned “increased information sharing” between tech platforms to help combat this potential for radicalization.

This week, as whites all over America are being killed or beaten within an inch of their lives, the FBI puts out a new call to report “hate crimes.”

Hate crimes are crimes motivated in whole or in part by bias against a victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. If you witness a hate crime, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to file a report with the #FBI. pic.twitter.com/uXS72jvFio — FBI (@FBI) July 12, 2021

Not to be outdone is a line to spot “suspicious behaviors” and report them to the FBI

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

If you’re like us, perhaps you’ve wondered what kind of people are being enlisted into the Stasi system and so-called counter-extremist operations.

According to court documents submitted as evidence in a bombshell civil rights lawsuit by Supervisory Special Agent Karen Veltri against the Department of Justice over allegations of systematic sexual harassment, personal retaliation and a general culture of reckless depravity during her time serving in the Las Vegas FBI’s counter-terrorism unit.

When Veltri complained about misconduct and perverted behaviors in the office, the Supervisory Special Agent Robert Bennett nixed it.

Bennett, who appears to be bisexual, is also alleged to be a chronic alcoholic who kept a shotgun in his office along with his LGBT rainbow dildo.

The plaintiff alleges multiple instances of the agent taking drunk naps in FBI cars during work hours and blowing up her work phone with bizarre incoherent messages, including one where he talks about wishing he could see Justin Bieber’s penis.

Despite fears of retaliation after clashing with agent Cucinotta, Veltri sent the text messages and comments to the FBI’s Equal Employment Opportunities department. Nothing happened to Bennett. Instead, SAC Rouse and Assistant SAC A. Cynthia gave the him awards for his politically valuable high profile “domestic terrorism” frame up of “white supremacists.”

While drunk and playing in his office with rainbow dildos, Bennett led his unit in the politically important “domestic terror” arrest of white men who the FBI was claiming were white supremacists planning to frame Black Lives Matter for violence in Las Vegas during the deadly chaos in the summer of 2020.

Bennett was also responsible for investigating leads into Trump supporters who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. SAC Rouse gave him an award for this endeavor, despite serious complaints about his behavior towards other agents.