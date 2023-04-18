Was Hiroshima Firebombed and Not Nuked?

Following my article on the August 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, I received some challenges from readers concerning the notion that the attack was in actuality another in a series of highly destructive firebombings that had been underway in Japan (and Germany) throughout 1945.
As I stated in the comments section, the focus of the article was only about the unnecessary prolonging the Pacific war. However, I tend to agree with the challengers. The firebombing theory does need to be addressed. It’s not implausible, especially given that by the time of Hiroshima the U.S. Strategic bombing command had terror bombing and cooking civilians down to a exact science.
It is an established fact that napalm chemical firebombing of wooden Japanese cities was extremely destructive. In May 1945, Tokyo was hit with incendiary payloads from 334 B-29 Superfortresses, burning 16 square miles and destroying more than half of the city. The Hiroshima operation involved 4 sq. miles. Using the Tokyo ratio, it could have been achieved with 83 planes.
Hiroshima was a wooden shantytown constructed in a concentrated area. It was a sitting duck for a carefully crafted firebombing terror attack with an atomic-bomb psyop added on for full effect. In the previous article, regular TNN commenter “Brabantian” mentions evidence from Swedish engineer and nuclear expert Anders Björkman. The smoking gun: The day and hour Hiroshima was bombed, U.S. air command logged a fleet of 66 bombers for an operation in nearby Imabari Japan. But this city no longer existed. It had been wiped out in two previous raids. This was the fleet that firebombed Hiroshima.
Liddell Hart’s “History of the Second World War” claims that Japanese on the ground didn’t know they had been A-bombed until long after the end of the war. Allied occupation authorities also clamped down on eyewitness testimonies. Testimonies that did come out often had a scripted, deceptive quality to them. The accounts themselves could have been describing a napalm bombing, but then suggestive phrases are inserted into the narratives, such as “strange yellow ray” and “sun ray.” There are also accounts of a single B-29 flying over; but flying at 32,000 feet, the bomber would not be visible from the ground, nor would a small fleet.
However, one eyewitness, Father John A. Siemes (source: Yale’s website- the Avalon Project) provided more details as to how this may have gone down.
It was rumored that the enemy fliers had spread an explosive and incendiary material over the city and then had created the explosion and ignition. A few maintained that they saw the planes drop a parachute which had carried something that exploded at a height of 1,000 meters. No one knew anything for certain concerning the nature of the bomb.
The bombing planners drawing from their science of mass killing, first spread incendiary material to prep the target. This soaked kindling could have then been lit like a match from a small high-flying fleet of B-29s. This makes it possible to destruct the target with even less than 66 aircraft, and would make it a highly contained and controlled operation.
In pursuing this issue, we note the absence of “mushroom cloud” photos from the ground in Japan. Among the very few photos of the Hiroshima bombing that do exist, the following three suggests a raging firestorm, not a nuclear explosion. The photos appear consistent with the others shot at different distances and angles. These firestorms were described at Hamburg in 1943, Dresden in 1945 and the various other Japanese incinerations of 1945.
The Daily Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2013, published this new photo (below) taken of the bombing. It, too, resembles a firebombing and developing firestorm.
In the book “Osada’s Children of the A-Bomb,” a survivor describes a scene that is altogether different from an A-bomb, stating, “I looked up to the sky, a streamer of smoke, perhaps 50 yards high, rising from the centre of Hiroshima, about 2 miles distant. At the top of the column of smoke was a ball of fire which seemed to me to be about the size of a large oil tank.”
U.S. Major Alexander P. de Seversky, who in 1945 inspected the bombed-towns of Japan, testified:
In Hiroshima I was prepared for radically different sights. But, to my surprise, Hiroshima looked exactly like all the other burned-out cities in Japan. There was a familiar pink blot, about two miles in diameter. It was dotted with charred trees and telephone poles. Only one of the cities twenty bridges was down. Hiroshima’s clusters of modern buildings in the downtown section stood upright.
It was obvious that the blast could not have been so powerful as we had been led to believe. It was extensive blast rather than intensive.
I had heard of buildings instantly consumed by unprecedented heat. Yet here I saw the buildings structurally intact, and what is more, topped by undamaged flag poles, lightning rods, painted railings, air raid precaution signs and other comparatively fragile objects.
At the T-bridge, the aiming point for the atomic bomb, I looked for the “bald spot” where everything presumably had been vaporized in the twinkling of an eye. It wasn’t there or anywhere else. I could find no traces of unusual phenomena.
What I did see was in substance a replica of Yokohama or Osaka, or the Tokyo suburbs – the familiar residue of an area of wood and brick houses razed by uncontrollable fire. Everywhere I saw the trunks of charred and leafless trees, burned and unburned chunks of wood. The fire had been intense enough to bend and twist steel girders and to melt glass until it ran like lava – just as in other Japanese cities.
The concrete buildings nearest to the centre of explosion, some only a few blocks from the heart of the atom blast, showed no structural damage. Even cornices, canopies and delicate exterior decorations were intact. Window glass was shattered, of course, but single-panel frames held firm; only window frames of two or more panels were bent and buckled. The blast impact therefore could not have been unusual.
Finally, one of the biggest red flags for me that this may not have been atomic was a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (good link) in 1990. The 40-year study of thousands of Japanese who survived the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki found radiation exposure did not cause genetic damage that could lead to human mutations.
The researcher, John Boice of the National Cancer Institute, said, ”Ionizing radiation is known to cause heritable mutations in many species of plants and animals, but intense study of 70,000 offspring of atomic bomb survivors has failed to identify an increase in congenital abnormalities, cancer, chromosome aberrations or mutational blood protein changes.”
Great collation of material and photos
Indeed the bigger point was well-made by Russ Winter in the earlier article, that the war & Japanese humiliation were brutally prolonged, as part of a USA terror campaign
With the nuclear bomb terror theme proving so profitable as well as useful, it was made permanent & got adopted as a key Israeli prop as well … But ‘fake nukes’ leads to another huge insight … since this means US – Russia – China are all scamming the world together
And now we have the North Korean boogeyman, so fake the Russian & Chinese media barely mention him … that is really a scam, I think the North Koreans even get their internet from China, ha!
Thanks for the mention … even with the mis-spelling of ‘Brabantian’ in the original version above : – )
Wrong. Nukes exist and have been definitively proven by USGS dust sample analysis to have destroyed the twin towers on 911.
Thermite Hoax – 9/11 WTC an Act of Nuclear War (P: 2/3) – YouTube
https://youtu.be/b9-YU8fgJNU
I believe at this stage weaponry can utilize nuclear material. My examination was for 1945 and I say it wasn’t ready then so they ran a hoax. Afterwards for me requires a fuller examination.
Nukes at ground zero, so in your face.
Hiroshima was an airburst, and a mere firecracker in comparison to contemporary nuclear weaponry. Ignoring those considerations is mere tinfoil-hattery.
Russ, I highly suspect that John Charles’s full time profession is promoting the jews flat earth psyop because he talks just like a: (((flat earther))) does (see below).
So, what’s your point? There is more evidence (proof) about Earth being flat, than there is about being a “globe” floating around in a vacuum.
I had read years ago that the Germans built the first atomic bomb in 1944 and detonated it on the island of Rugen in the Baltic Sea. But they did not have enough raw materials to build more than one. It could be that the Manhattan project was a disastrous failure, but captured German scientists made up for it.
Dear John, what are you.. A brainwashed idiot or simply another lying jew?
I suspect the later..
I will also assume that USGS is another jewish op, being as you mentioned
it!
You’ve obviously been outed, hence the aggressive posture.
Outed? From what John?
Very little of what you saw on TV of 9/11 was genuine footage. Why would they
bother to risk using a new technology when the existing tec of demolition works
fine and is very safe to use. As per usual with staged events they most likely
closed off the area well in advance of the CGI planes hitting the towers. The
footage you saw of the towers callapsing is impossible by any means.
The twin towers would
have dropped to the ground in the same way as building seven did i.e. bottom up,
so that the weight of the remaining can crush what has been dynamited below. I
recommend that you enlighten yourself by checking out September Clues forum.
Here’s an ebook for people to peruse and make up their own minds.
https://www.scribd.com/document/334314300/America-Was-Nuked-Jeff-Prager
I expect more misdirection and insults will be forthcoming, but I’ve also no doubt Russ Winter will come to the same conclusion that millions of others have. The 911 attacks were a nuclear event.
OK buddy, whatever. But I dare you to put that in writing,sign and date it and hand it to all your children and grand children (if you have any) and ask them to keep your letter in a safe place for future reference
as to whether or not you were right or wrong about Nukes in August 2017. I assume that you know by now that Santa doesn’t exist?
I believe what the authors are contending here is that nuclear explosions can of course be executed but not on a scale of such miniaturization as to be able to do so from the containment of a single explosive device…
The point exactly of a comment above. A nuke of nuclear explosives was dropped on the two Japanese cities. They caused about as much damage as the nuke that was dropped on New York. The actual destruction of the Japanese cities was conventional fire bombing. The 3000 number of dead in New York is way too high and is itself a psychops to recall Pearl Harbor.
Nagasaki was firebombed too, and the Germans may have left explosives on the ground at strategic locations, since they knew the war had been lost. The nuclear test videos are faked too, and why would they use fake videos if nuclear bombs work? Fuel-air bombs (thermobaric) are what we see in the test videos (along with fake miniature cities), not nuclear explosions.
Thanks for condensing this. I think the evidence is pretty clear that Hiroshima was fire bombed, not nuked. Just another bogey-man for the world to fear.
All the world is one big psyop. It’s a game to see how well you can deceive.
Retired Indian Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar reports, not only are Russian & Chinese media almost ignoring the alleged ‘nuclear threat from North Korea’ issue –
New South Korean President Moon Jae-In, is so unconcerned about this alleged ‘North Korea nuclear threat’, he even declined to take a phone call from USA President Donald Trump on the matter … Trump was told they could talk about it somewhat later, after Korean summer holidays
http://blogs.rediff.com/mkbhadrakumar/2017/08/02/moon-prefers-sunshine-policy-to-war-with-north-korea/
Clearly the whole thing is just a psy-op to fear-monger people of USA, Japan & Europe … the developed-world sheeple
Rightly so. Strange that outside of US and Western media, no one seems to worry. Why is Vietnam or Thailand or Russia not “shaking in their boots” about a nuclear North Korea?
Brabantian, Ignoring fake nukes for a moment , have you seen the pathectic video footage of North Koreas fake ballistic missiles?
When I was a little boy (about 50 years ago), I accepted that Hollywood wasn’t very good at faking things. But when I recently watched a pathectic video of a model (suspended by wire) North Korean ballistic missile taking off,I was forced to conclude that North Korea is as backward as the commie jews who created North Korea in the first place.
Couldn’t the attack on H/N involved both conventional bombs and nukes? Psyop to make the nukes seem more powerful than they actually were at the time?
Nukes as actual weapons (rather than a fake means for control and coercion) I think is pretty certain. The evidence of radioactive isotopes in the atmosphere after extensive open air testing, plus the power generated from nuclear power plants indicate that nuclear energy is a real thing and can be used for massively large explosives.
If my memory serves me correctly, Father John A. Siemes was a jesuit! LOL
“U.S. Major Alexander P. de Seversky, who in 1945 inspected the bombed-towns of Japan, testified:”
OK, if U-235 has a half-life of some 4.5 billion years or some extraordinary number like that how in the world was anyone able to go near such sites shortly after the bombings?
After reading “Death Object – Exploding the Nuclear Weapons Hoax” by Akio Nakatani I have to say I have been convinced nuclear weapons are a hoax and Hiroshima and Nagasaki were a combination of incendiary/high explosive bombs like the rest of the bomb damage in Japan.
A link to Akio’s book. Please read if you are a true truth seeker:
https://www.academia.edu/37989997/Death_Object_Exploding_the_Nuclear_Weapons_Hoax
… but flying at 32,000 feet, the bomber would not be visible from the ground, nor would a small fleet.
Sure it would; on a cloudless day, both a typical jetliner (which flies at a similar altitude) and its contrail are clearly visible, and a B-29 was not that much smaller (it had a larger wingspan) — dimensions of a B-29: length 30.2m, wingspan 43m — dimensions of a Boeing 757: length 47m , wingspan 38m.
The bombing planners drawing from their science of mass killing, first spread incendiary material to prep the target. This soaked kindling could have then been lit like a match from a small high-flying fleet of B-29s.
What kind of volatile incendiary could be spread from the air, let alone from such a great height, that enough of/a high enough concentration of it would be left to ignite at all, let alone produce “soaked kindling” on the ground?
The Wikipedia article on the M69 explains how a typical WWII incendiary device worked.
This does not make sense — ?
Incendiary bomb canister drops from high altitudes was standard practice over Germany and Japan. They were denoted near the ground. This operation was little different and at this point well practiced. The buildings below were like kindling wood, thus no need for a lot of dispersion.
My grandfather, Wes Browning, was over 6 feet tall with big frame who lived well into his nineties, and, was always jovial, hands clasped over his big belly while chuckling in conversations, with friends and family.
You’d have never thought that a few years prior he weighed 90 something lbs and was having his mustache plucked out, hair by hair from under his lips by Japanese soldiers, who were forbidden to grow one unless an officer. I’ve heard stories of Axis meetings on the eastern front where even the Nazis were a bit shocked at how vicious the Japanese were.
As one of the “Battling Bastards of Bataan,” he had SRO tickets to see the mushroom cloud over Nagasaki. He always said they thought a weapons depot had been bombed. They deduced the war effort was favoring the allies based on observations of allied aircraft and increased engine noise.
His POW camp was “liberated” soon thereafter. I use air quotes there, because he said no officer or commanding authority ever walked in with enthusiastic announcements, or anything. He said it was oddly a reporter who informed him and his emaciated mates that he knew for a fact that US bombers and aircraft were taking off from nearby airfield, empty of supplies. He further suggested that he had no authority to tell them to do anything, but that he knew those pilots would be more than happy to give anyone a lift back stateside.
So, as flight navigator for 27th Bomb Grp Light, he was sent to the Phillipines and after arrival, McArthur et al. then provide them with exactly one bomber for every bomb group there. Eventually, they took up arms and effectively surrendered after they ran out of ammo.
Then a brief leisurely stroll down the Bataan peninsula, carrying fellow GIs too tired or injured for the walk, before heading off to prison labor camp for nearly 3 years in Japan. HE eventually wound up working the mines for a company which would eventually become Mitsubishi. While it may have been years later and all, I could never forgive my uncle’s decision to buy a used Mitsubishi car for his teenage daughter in the ’90s. My grandfather never even mentioned it all if he even was aware of it. I can safely say he would have barely shrugged a shoulder over it, which was the attitude of humble confidence and forgiveness which lead to his longevity, just true blue Christian character that leads by example.
After prisoner of war camp, he reenlisted for Korea, and eventually ended in in SAC, flying Dr Strangelove missions along the Russian border. My family didn’t even know about the SAC stint until years later.
But it’s the reenlisting for Korea part that “kills” me about my amazingly resilient grandfather. As I imagine my way of thinking, if I’d survived three years as Japanese a p.o.w. I might be done with that whole “war” brand of “theater.”
It has always been sad to see how that whole eastern front has been swept under the rug, while Normandy glory is ubiquitous.
“We’re the battling bastards of Bataan;
No mama, no papa, no Uncle Sam.
No aunts, no uncles, no cousins, no nieces,
No pills, no planes, no artillery pieces.
And nobody gives a damn.
Nobody gives a damn.”
– Frank Hewlett 1942
My grandfather: inspiration enough for me!
….No Mama, no Papa, no Uncle Sam! What an appropriate slogan!