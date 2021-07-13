FBI ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Unit is Composed of Reckless Sexual Predators Who Keep Rainbow Dildos in Their Office and Show up to Work Drunk, Explosive New Lawsuit Alleges

By Eric Stiker | 8 July 2021

Sending a colleague a picture of you pleasuring yourself with a rainbow colored dildo at work would get you immediately fired if you worked at McDonalds, but the rules are different at the FBI.

The photo above was submitted as evidence in a bombshell civil rights lawsuit by Supervisory Special Agent Karen Veltri against the Department of Justice over allegations of systematic sexual harassment, personal retaliation, and a general culture of reckless depravity during her time serving in the Las Vegas FBI’s counter-terrorism unit.

According to court documents obtained by National Justice, Veltri’s ordeal began in 2019 when she interviewed to work on the FBI’s human trafficking task force.

Veltri was rejected for the position after then-Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Frank Cucinotta recommended that she be placed on his International Terrorism and Domestic Terrorism unit instead. Agent Ray Johnson, who had wanted to grant Veltri her desired position, would later claim that Cucinotta “fought” him to get her placed under his direct chain of command. […]