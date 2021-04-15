More than 30 states now considering bills to ban sexually confused boys from girls sports

West Virginia is the latest state to move toward protecting girls and women from having to compete against boys and men claiming to be female.

By Doug Mainwaring | 12 April 2021

LIFE SITE NEWS — More than 30 states are now considering legislation that would ban boys and men who “identify as female” from participating in girls and women’s sports.

Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee have already enacted such legislation, and West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice said over the weekend that he will allow a bill restricting the participation of transgender athletes in schools to become law in his state.

In Alabama and Montana, similar measures have already passed in one legislative chamber and are under review in the other.

In an online list keeping close tabs on transgender athletic legislation, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reported the following states are engaged in crafting and/or passing such measures: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. […]