Watch Company Honors Truth In Anti-Woke Ad Campaign

The Egard Watch Company released an ad in response to “woke corporate America” highlighting the unfairness and injustices of allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports. The video itself is a cinematic masterpiece detailing the story of a young girl who dreamed of being the “fastest runner in the world.” In it, actors play different elements of her life starting at her childhood. In the emotional story, the runner states how she worked and trained hard every day, but finally realized that “even perfection wouldn’t be enough.”

At one point of the video, what looks like a transgender woman – i.e., a man – pops into frame at the starting line next to the female runner. The video then shows headlines praising transgender “winners” of sports.

