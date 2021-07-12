News Ticker

Federal Government’s ‘Domestic Extremism’ Committee Is Being Run By The ADL and SPLC, Leaked Documents Show

July 12, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Politics, US News 1

IMAGE: thatssomegoodbeer/Youtube

By Eric Striker | 20 May 2021

NATIONAL JUSTICE — The US government’s war on political dissent is being guided by private left-wing and Zionist organizations, National Justice can report.

An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism Working Group” (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice’s war on conservative and nationalist leaning Americans. …

These lobbyists and political activists are being hired by the government as “partners” on “counter extremism and counter terrorism to better understand the scope of the problem.” …

For example, the ADL considers Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to be a domestic extremist. Recently the same group declared calling attention to Israel’s human rights abuses is also “extremism.” By deferring to the ADL’s guidance on these matters, the US government is criminalizing the opinions of millions of Americans. […]

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Articles

1 Comment on Federal Government’s ‘Domestic Extremism’ Committee Is Being Run By The ADL and SPLC, Leaked Documents Show

  1. Hostile anti-American Constitution Worldview
    The 45 jews in Biden’s Government (So Far)
    June 28, 2021 re
    This was originally compiled by Josh on Gab. Just like Donald Trump was surrounded by jews, so too is Joe Biden swimming in a semitic swamp with some sick creatures.

    Bruce Reed: White House Deputy Chief of Staff
    Robert Bauer: Co-Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States
    Monica Medina: Asst. Sec. of State for the Bureau of Oceans & Int. Environmental & Science Affairs
    David
    Chanan Weissman: Director for Technology and Democracy NSA
    Gene Sperling: Senior Advisor to the President
    Anita Dunn: Senior Advisor to the President
    Nora Volkow: Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse
    Alina Romanowski: United States Ambassador to Kuwait
    Jonathan Cohen: United States Ambassador to Egypt
    Alaina B. Teplitz: United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives
    Peter H. Vrooman: United States Ambassador to Rwanda
    Xavier Becerra: United States Secretary of Health and Human Services
    Max Rose: Special Assistant to the United States Secretary of Defense for COVID-19
    Andy Slavitt: Senior Advisor to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator
    Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall: US Homeland Security Advisor
    Ron Klain: White House Chief of Staff
    Eric Lander: Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Science Advisor to the President
    Rachel Levine: Assistant Secretary for Health
    Rochelle Walensky: Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    Jeffrey Zients: Counselor to the President
    Steve Ricchetti: The other Counselor to the President
    Wendy Sherman: United States Deputy Secretary of State
    Anne Neuberger: United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology
    Alejandro Mayorkas: United States Secretary of Homeland Security
    Doug Emhoff: Second Gentleman of the United States
    Jared Antony Blinken: United States Secretary of State
    David S. Cohen: Director of CIA until March 19, then transitioning to Deputy Director of CIA
    Janet Yellen: United States Secretary of the Treasury
    Merrick Garland: US Attorney General
    Avril Haines: Director of National Intelligence
    Isabel Guzman: Administrator of the Small Business Administration
    Polly Trottenberg: US Deputy Secretary of Transportation
    David A. Kessler: Head of Op. Warp Speed (Jan-Feb) & co-chaired the Biden-Harris transition’s COVID-19 Advisory Board (Nov 2020-Jan)
    Jennifer Klein: Co-Chair White House Gender Policy Council
    Jessica Rosenworcel: Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission
    Stephanie Pollack: Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration
    Mira Resnick: State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security
    John Kerry: United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
    Victoria Nuland: Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs
    Gary Gensler: Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission
    Mark Greenblatt: Inspector General of the Department of the Interior
    Elizabeth Klein: Deputy Secretary of the Interior

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: