Federal Government’s ‘Domestic Extremism’ Committee Is Being Run By The ADL and SPLC, Leaked Documents Show

By Eric Striker | 20 May 2021

NATIONAL JUSTICE — The US government’s war on political dissent is being guided by private left-wing and Zionist organizations, National Justice can report.

An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism Working Group” (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice’s war on conservative and nationalist leaning Americans. …

These lobbyists and political activists are being hired by the government as “partners” on “counter extremism and counter terrorism to better understand the scope of the problem.” …

For example, the ADL considers Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to be a domestic extremist. Recently the same group declared calling attention to Israel’s human rights abuses is also “extremism.” By deferring to the ADL’s guidance on these matters, the US government is criminalizing the opinions of millions of Americans. […]