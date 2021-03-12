Biden-boosting influencer ‘Brooklyn Dad’ slammed for taking PAC money

By Natalie O’Neill | 10 March 2021

NEW YORK POST — A Joe Biden-boosting social media influencer known as “Brooklyn Dad Defiant” came under fire Wednesday for reportedly failing to disclose that he accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a Democratic political action committee.

Majid Padellan, who runs the nearly 900,000-follower-strong Twitter account — and has been slammed previously for urging Bernie Sanders to drop out of the 2020 presidential race — allegedly accepted more than $57,000 from a pro-Biden PAC, Really American, last year, according to Refinery29.com, which cited tweets circulating Tuesday.

In his Twitter bio, Padellan says he’s a senior adviser to the PAC — but followers slammed him for failing to admit he allegedly got paid to post pro-Biden opinions and theories, according to the outlet.

“Brooklyn Dad being a paid Dem op is pretty unsurprising, it absolutely does pay to have/promote sh–ty political opinions in America,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “There’s a difference between acknowledging you’re a senior advisor to a PAC and disclosing that you’re being paid to influence American voters on social media. Every tweet & the profile should include a *Paid Advertisement disclaimer.” […]