Report: California elementary school instructs 3rd-graders to rank themselves based on their ‘power and privilege’

Report says third-graders are being taught critical race theory: ‘They were basically teaching racism to my 8-year-old’

By Paul Sacca | 14 January 2021

THE BLAZE — A California elementary school is pushing critical race theory on third-grade students, according to a new report. A teacher at an elementary school in Cupertino allegedly instructed third-graders to rank themselves based on their “power and privilege” during a math lesson.

A third-grade teacher at the R.I. Meyerholz Elementary School “told the eight- and nine-year-old students that they live in a ‘dominant culture’ of ‘white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian[s]’ who ‘created and maintained’ this culture in order ‘to hold power and stay in power,'” according to Christopher F. Rufo, contributing editor of City Journal. The students live in a city where 67% of the population is Asian-American and the median household income is $171,917.

SCOOP: A Cupertino elementary school forces third-graders to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.” I’ve obtained exclusive whistleblower documents from inside the classroom. They will shock you. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2021

Based on reported whistleblower documents and testimonials from parents “familiar with the session,” the teacher read from “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work,” which is rated appropriate for children ages 11+, according to Common Sense Media. […]