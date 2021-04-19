Chelsea Clinton Demands Facebook Ban Tucker Carlson – Carlson Responds

‘Dr. Chelsea Clinton is mad that we asked super obvious questions that everyone in the country should be asking’

By Steve Watson | 16 April 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — After Tucker Carlson asked why Americans are still being forced to live under restrictions after the rollout of COVID vaccines, renewed calls from leftists for the host to be censored and banned surged. One such voice was Chelsea Clinton. Carlson responded Thursday by tripling down on his questions.

Clinton begged for Facebook to ban Carlson after video of his comments went viral, suggesting that it is “Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated.”

In December, @facebook banned claims about #covid19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts.” And yet ⬇️. Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated. https://t.co/NHWwn8vQ31 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 14, 2021



Clinton also accused Carlson of ‘racist hate’:

.@TuckerCarlson consistently spews racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic hate and misinformation across his platforms. He doesn’t deserve a microphone. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 15, 2021

Please remove from the internet any content that displeases or otherwise causes any discomfort for Chelsea Clinton. https://t.co/rHJDqPWrbB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021



Carlson responded Thursday night, noting that “Internationally renowned humanitarian and intellectual Chelsea Clinton has had about enough of this show, so she called today for Facebook to shut us down.” […]