Chelsea Clinton Demands Facebook Ban Tucker Carlson – Carlson Responds

April 19, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Media, Politics, US News 2

PHOTO: Joe Raedle/Getty

‘Dr. Chelsea Clinton is mad that we asked super obvious questions that everyone in the country should be asking’

By Steve Watson | 16 April 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — After Tucker Carlson asked why Americans are still being forced to live under restrictions after the rollout of COVID vaccines, renewed calls from leftists for the host to be censored and banned surged. One such voice was Chelsea Clinton. Carlson responded Thursday by tripling down on his questions.

Clinton begged for Facebook to ban Carlson after video of his comments went viral, suggesting that it is “Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated.”


Clinton also accused Carlson of ‘racist hate’:


Carlson responded Thursday night, noting that “Internationally renowned humanitarian and intellectual Chelsea Clinton has had about enough of this show, so she called today for Facebook to shut us down.” […]

