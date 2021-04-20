Pfizer CEO says 3rd Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.
- He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.
By Berkeley Lovelace, Jr. | 15 April 2021
CNBC — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. His comments were made public Thursday but were taped April 1.
Bourla said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.
“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” Bourla said.
The comment comes after Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC in February that people may need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots. […]
Pfizer’s CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
By Bob Herman | 11 November 2021
AXIOS — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sold $5.6 million worth of stock on Monday — the same day it said its and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine showed 90% effectiveness in preliminary results, which saw the company’s stock soaring almost 8%.
Between the lines: The stock sale is perfectly legal through a predetermined plan called Rule 10b5-1, but the optics aren’t great. A Pfizer spokesperson did not add any new information in a statement, saying the sale was part of a predetermined plan created in August.
link — Earlier this month, Pfizer CEO assured consumers that the vaccine will be free for all U.S. citizens. He was likely referring to the first 100 million doses pre-ordered by the U.S. government under Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer has promised to deliver that batch before the end of the year, with the possibility of expanding the government contract for an additional 500 million doses in 2021. … After that, it’s unclear how much Pfizer will ask for the vaccine. The wholesale price negotiated in the government contract is $20 per dose.
Assume the price remains the same (?, unlikely) at $20/dose, and 200m Americans ultimately get the vaccine, including the 3rd dose — that’s $4b in revenue for Pfizer from just the 3rd dose alone.
Also, if the original ‘Operation Warp Speed’ contract prepaid for 100m doses, and back in 2020 Pfizer was already saying 500m more doses was foreseeable, that’s a total of 600m doses, which comes to 3 doses for 200m people — or 2 doses for approx the entire American population of 330m — 600m doses at $20/dose is $12b in revenue for Pfizer — to compare, Pfizer had revenue of $53.6b in 2018 (link).
And just like the flu shot, you’ll need a new COVID jab every year — that’s a virtual certainty.