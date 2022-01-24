News Ticker

Anti-Massvaxxists Rally Featured Top Names in the Battle Against Covid Lunacy

People gather at the Washington Monument for the Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington, DC. PHOTO: USA Today/Jasper Colt

‘Truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.’ — Saint Augustine

An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 people braved bitter cold temperatures in Washington, D.C. on Sunday to demonstrate against Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Protesters marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial to hear speeches by those who have been on the front lines of a year-long battle against lies, treachery and abject tyranny.

It was one of many that took place around the country and the world. The rallies were essentially organized on Facebook and got little promotion beforehand. Speakers included Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance founders Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Robert Malone, Del Bigtree, Steve Kirsch, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and many others.

It would have been historic day for America to hear the truth about the medical response throughout the Covid crisis — had there been coverage of the event. The media were there, mind you. But there appeared to be a complete blackout by all major broadcast networks. Predictably, news articles published after the rally were dismissive, critical and manipulative.

So, if you missed it, here’s a compilation of key speakers. The one by RFK Jr. is not to be missed, especially 00:21:00 to 00:27:00.

Other Anti-Massvaxxists Protests on Sunday

