More than a third of people report side effects after first Covid-19 jab – study

By Nina Massey | 4 February 2021

YAHOO! NEWS (PA MEDIA) — More than a third of people who receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine report some side effects, new data suggests.

Most of the side effects were mild, and included pain or swelling around the site of the injection.

The data suggests people who have previously had Covid-19 are almost twice as likely to experience one or more mild whole body (systemic) side effects, compared to those who have not had the virus (33% vs 19%) from a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dose.

According to the latest data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app, the most common mild whole body (systemic) side effects were fatigue (9%), headache (8%) and chills or shivers (4%).

Most mild whole body (systemic) side effects appeared in the first two days after the vaccination and only 3% of people have any after effects beyond three days.

The figures, based on a sub-sample of almost 40,000 vaccine doses, suggest that 37% of people experienced some local side effects after the first dose, and 45% after the second. […]