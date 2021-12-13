Navy Destroyer No. 2 Officer Fired over Refusal to Get Covid-19 Vax or Tested

By Tyler Durden | 11 December 2021

ZERO HEDGE — A top-ranking US Naval officer was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get get the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested for the disease.

Commander Lucian Kins, the USS Winston S. Churchill’s second-in-command, reportedly applied for a religious exemption which was refused by the Navy — a decision he later appealed according to Fox News.

Kins was relieved of duty “due to loss of confidence” in his ability to perform work duties, according to LCDR Jason S. Fischer, a Navy spokesman.

Seriously?

“On December 10, 2021, Commander, Naval Surface Squadron 14, Capt. Ken Anderson, relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins as executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) due to loss of confidence in Kins’ ability to perform his duties,” said Fischer, who added that “Lt. Cmdr. Han Yi, the ship’s plans and tactics officer, is temporarily assigned as executive officer until a permanent relief is identified and that Kins will be “reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.” […]