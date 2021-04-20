VIDEO: James O’Keefe Breaks Down BIG WIN Against The New York Times in Veritas Defamation Lawsuit – Explains Massive Media Ramifications for the Future

The New York Times cited 52 sources including Wikipedia in its motion to dismiss our defamation lawsuit, in an attempt to claim that Project Veritas is “libel proof.”

The Gray Lady argued they could print whatever they want about Project Veritas, because Wikipedia and other media outlets said bad things about Veritas first.

New York Supreme Court disagreed: “Polling does not decide the truth nor speak to evidence, and Defendants have not met their burden to prove that the reporting by Veritas in the Video is deceptive.”

Justice Wood: “There is a substantial basis in law to proceed, to permit the plaintiff [Project Veritas], to conduct discovery, and to then attempt to meet its higher standard of proving liability through clear and convincing evidence of actual malice.”

The New York Times is “one of the largest newspapers in the world since Abraham Lincoln,” the ruling stated. And it’s “claiming protections from an upstart competitor [Project Veritas] armed with a cell phone and a web site.”

Judicial order denying New York Times’ motion to dismiss: “The [New York Times] Articles could be viewed as exposing Veritas to ridicule and harm… because the reader may read these news Articles… and conclude that Veritas is a partisan zealot group, deceptively editing video, and presenting it as news.”

The order continued: “Upon review of the total context and tone of the stories… the court concludes that a reasonable reader could very well believe that the challenged statements were conveying facts about Veritas.”

Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley called the decision a “major victory” for Veritas: “I expect to be teaching this case next year in my torts class when we deal with defamation.”

5 April 2021

PROJECT VERITAS — Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe gave an update on the organization’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times today, explaining how a recent court ruling could potentially flip the script on the mainstream media.

Justice Charles D. Wood wrote there is “substantial basis in law” for the suit to proceed, despite The New York Times citing Wikipedia as a source (along with various mainstream media outlets), to claim Project Veritas was “libel proof.”

Wood also wrote in his decision, taking into account the “total context and tone of the stories,” that the actions of The New York Times could cause “harm” to Veritas’ “reputation as a media source — because the reader may read these news Articles, expecting facts, not opinion, and conclude that Veritas is a partisan zealot group.” […]

“This Is Insanity”: Twitter Suspends James O’Keefe Hours After CNN Exposé

By Tyler Durden | 15 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Update (1614ET): Hours after the latest Project Veritas undercover video dropped, Twitter suspended founder James O’Keefe.

Breaking: James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has been suspended by Twitter. This is pure censorship for political reasons because he has successfully exposed CNN, the media and Democrats. This is insanity. If you care about journalism, let @Jack know how you feel. pic.twitter.com/HuKpXNi3px — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2021

A CNN Director who went on five Tinder dates with an undercover operative for Project Veritas was caught on hidden camera expressing frustration over a spate of black-on-Asian hate crimes, while the network was ‘trying to help BLM.’

“I was trying to do some research on the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men have been attacking Asians. I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to help BLM,” said Technical Director, Charlie Chester. “I haven’t seen anything about focusing on the color of people’s skin that aren’t white. They [CNN] just aren’t saying anything. You know what I mean?” […]