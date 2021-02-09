TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk of White European Enslavement History and Spanish Inquisition Black Propaganda

TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski and Russ Winter explore the true history of white European enslavement (nearly four million people) at the hands of Barbary Berbers, Arabs, Turks, Jews and Crimean Tatars. This transpired over 300 years throughout the coastal Mediterranean and wide swaths of eastern Europe.

The real history of the Spanish Inquisition was discussed, one that is quite different from the myths of the black propaganda most have accepted.

This is a shorter 30 minute podcast that still covers considerable ground. Posts discussed are:

Setting the Record Straight: White Europeans Were Captured and Traded as Slaves for Centuries

The Spanish Inquisition as ‘Black Legend’ Propaganda