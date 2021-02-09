‘There is no Modern Precedent’: American Murder Rate Soars 30% in 2020

By Tyler Durden | 7 February 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Many Americans probably aren’t surprised to learn that 2020 was one of the most violent years in recent memory, a solid break with the decades-long trend of lower national crime rates (with certain stubborn exceptions among bombed out rust-belt cities … and Baltimore). In addition to BLM marches across the nation that enabled waves of looting, along with more than a dozen killed, 2020 was, generally speaking, a year of unrest as millions of Americans, trapped inside their own homes, lashed out.

A wave of headlines warning about the spike in crime has now been confirmed: US murder rates saw a “historic” increase in 2020 vs. 2019, with more than 1.2K additional killings year-over-year in a sample of 34 American cities, the biggest being NYC, the smallest being Norfolk, Va.

Keep in mind, this isn’t the official FBI report on crime data, which will no doubt include a fair bit of “massaging”, as government reports like these often do. The report, cited by Fox News and others, was published by the National Commission of COVID-19 and Criminal Justice (NCCCJ), a non-profit group created in July of last year that includes former AG Loretta Lynch as a co-chair. […]