1919 Influenza Pandemic to Covid-[20]19: 100 Years of Deep State Devils Demociding Dupes

By Ellis Washington | 15 April 2021

ELLIS WASHINGTON REPORT — Democide is a concept proposed by U.S. political scientist Rudolph Rummel to describe “the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command.” ~ Wikipedia

“According to a 2008 National Institute of Health paper, bacterial pneumonia was the killer in a minimum of 92.7% of the autopsies of those who died of so-called “Spanish flu” between 1918 and 1919.” ~ Russ Winter, The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia

“Hitler would have won World War II if he had only worn a doctor’s white smock as his uniform.” ~ Alex Jones, InfoWars.com

Prologue—100 Year History Analysis: How the 1919 Spanish Flu Fake Pandemic Mirrors the Covid-[20]19 Fake Pandemic

Repeating History? — 103 Years ago in 1918 the so-called “Spanish Flu” Pandemic killed between 50-100 MILLION worldwide. Exact numbers of dead are hard to come by because of the poor statistics kept back then and, (purposely or not) attributing the cause of death as symptoms rather than the actual disease, which the medical establishment refused to do in 1919. Sound familiar to today? Yet based on recent scientific and medical research the cause of the greatest mass deaths in the history of the world (eclipsing all Biblical wars, World Wars, and even the Black Death [bubonic plague] (1346-53) for God’s sake!) was not the flu predominately, but actually bacterial infections (pneumonia, meningitis) caused by mass mask wearing due to false Rockefeller Institute doctor reports and hysterical government mask mandates that this was needed in order to stop the misnamed “Spanish flu” pandemic. […]