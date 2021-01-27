Democrat Bolsheviks Roll Out Primitive Voter-Equality Scheme

The Bolshevik-Stasi political apparatus of the Democrat Party and their internationalist allies are moving quickly to eliminate legitimate elections indefinitely. The vehicle being used to corrupt future elections is H.R. 1: “For the People Act of 2021”, the first bill of the new Democrat-led 116th Congress, sponsored by Congressman John Sarbanes (D-Baltimore) and championed by crony House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

“For the People” indeed. Clearly, Democrats are back to their old tricks. Early in President Obama’s administration, and perhaps understanding that very few people read beyond headlines and press releases anymore, Democrats graced their bills with virtuous titles while legislation itself did the exact opposite (aka a lie). To make sure nobody noticed the deception, they’d make their bills massive in length and heavy in legalese. The “Affordable Care Act” is such an example. But we digress.

Last year, under the pretense of the scamdemic, America’s voting rules were scuttled. Under H.R. 1, the type of fraud we witnessed during the 2020 election would become the new normal, as the Bolshevik kings of fraud would control every election henceforth.

Point by point, the bill legalizes the creation of phantom votes and ballot harvesting. You can’t make this up.

Coupled with amnesty for 11 million illegals and opening the borders to migrant caravans, the $5.7 billion bill allows any yahoo to present a ballot in any election and literally endorses fraud.

Make way for a full-blown idiocracy combined with the fakeocracy.

1) Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission.

PROHIBITING REQUIREMENT TO PROVIDE NOTARIZATION OR WITNESS SIGNATURE AS CONDITION OF OBTAINING OR CASTING BALLOT.—A State may not require notarization or witness signature or other formal authentication (other than voter attestation) as a condition of obtaining or casting an absentee ballot.

2) Banning the requirement to provide a full social security number (SSN) for voter registration. To the extent that the application requires the applicant to provide a SSN, may not require the applicant to provide more than the last four digits of such number.

3) Nationwide Motor Voter registration. This is what allowed hundreds of thousands of resident aliens to vote and switched the stated party of voters from Independent and Republican to Democrat.

4) Sixteen year olds would be required to register to vote. This opens the door for Democrats to again push for policy that enables children to vote. Democrat politicians salivate over the opportunity to manipulate the political views of millions of naïve kids. More directly, it exponentially increases the political influence of high school teachers and, by extension, their unions.

5) Grants of $25 million to facilitate the participation of children in elections.

6) Nationwide same-day and automatic voter registration. This effectively eliminates voter vetting. Any dweeb with four numbers can register, vote and have that vote counted. It also forces people who cannot or do not wish to vote onto state and federal voter rolls.

7) Banning requirements to show proof of identity at polling stations.

PROHIBITING IDENTIFICATION REQUIREMENT AS CONDITION OF OBTAINING BALLOT.—A State may not require an individual to provide any form of identification as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot, except that nothing in this paragraph may be construed to prevent a State from requiring a signature of the individual or similar affirmation as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot.

8) Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents.

9) Felons can vote.

10) Mandates early voting.

11) Permits ballot harvesting. (Notably, ballot harvesting is legal in California, the home state of Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Dian Feinstein, Maxine Waters and newly coronated veep Kamala Harris.)

PERMITTING VOTERS TO DESIGNATE OTHER PERSON TO RETURN BALLOT.

(A) shall permit a voter to designate any person to return a voted and sealed absentee ballot to the post office, a ballot drop-off location, tribally designated building, or election office so long as the person designated to return the ballot does not receive any form of compensation based on the number of ballots that the person has returned and no individual, group, or organization provides compensation on this basis; and

(B) may not put any limit on how many voted and sealed absentee ballots any designated person can return to the post office, a ballot drop off location, tribally designated building, or election office.

12) COMPLETE CONGRESSIONAL TAKEOVER OF REDISTRICTING.

13) Don’t dare call this new system fraudulent. Literally forming a commission to effectively freeze anyone who says elections are rigged and fraudulent. Potential consequences, such as an erosion of public trust or an undermining of the rule of law, that could result from a successful cyber attack, influence operation, disinformation campaign, or other activity aimed at undermining the security and integrity of United States democratic institutions.

The bill also funds the transition to statehood for Washington, D.C. In other words, it pays for lawyers and lobbyists in advance of a direct up-or-down vote.

What’s the Idiocracy Game Plan? Primitive equality?

This idiocracy opens the gates to a great leveling. We can take clues from the French Revolution as to how this plays out.

Long before Pol Pot and the Bolsheviks, revolutionaries, including the Weishaupt Illumanists, declared that in the least educated person of the community, all wisdom and virtue reside. Education would only be of the most primitive kind. To level society, they then closed down the French schools and burned the libraries in 1793. By the end of 1794, public education in France didn’t exist.

French radicals like Louis Antoine de Saint-Just sought a return to “original virtue” and advocated a “renewed communion with the primitive simplicity of nature.” Saint-Just avowed, “That which produces general good is always terrible.”

Nesta Webster wrote about this in her hidden history classic “World Revolution: The Plot Against Civilization” (1921). Notice how the discordians then, as now, ended non-essential business, just like the Covid tyrants do. This is straight out of the playbook.

“Next, the Terror, after reducing the merchants and manufacturers, eliminated numerous religious and national holidays (aka ‘days off’). The longer-term manifesto called for only work of essential utility to be performed, with nothing allocated for luxuries. This, in turn, unemployed marginal labor. It was then that the leadership determined that the population needed to be reduced by one-third. “Destroy civilization in its entirety and the human race sinks to the level of the jungle in which the only law is the strong over the weak, the only incentive is struggle for material needs.” According to Prudhomme, the number of people drowned, beheaded or shot throughout France during the Terror was 300,000 of which only 3,000 was nobility. The Revolution, which was brought about ostensibly for the benefit of the lower classes of society, had sunk them to degradation and misfortune never experienced in the Old Regime. Meanwhile, the newly rich, who had made fortunes in war profiteering and army contracting, reveled in luxury. (Webster)

H.R. 1 was introduced by Sarbanes in 2019. It received “sweeping support” among Democrats, but Republican members of Congress shot the bill down. The GOP has not released a substantive counter-proposal. Now that Democrats have control of two of the three branches of government, look for the bill to be quickly passed.