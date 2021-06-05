RIGHT AGAIN: Email Shows Dr. Fauci KNEW in March 2020 that 99% of Italian Covid Fatalities Had Other Illnesses — Ignored This During His Hundreds of Interviews #FauciEmails

By Joe Hoft | 2 June 2021

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT — Apparently, the NIH/NIAID were aware that 99% of covid deaths in Italy had other illnesses.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting this information for over a year now.

Back in April 2020 TGP reported that only 1% of Coronavirus victims had no other serious health conditions.

In August Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that the CDC admitted on their website that only 6% of the 153,504 coronavirus deaths at the time actually died exclusively from coronavirus. The other 94% had 2-3 serious illnesses or conditions and the overwhelming majority were of advanced age.

President Trump retweeted this factual TGP report that was later flagged by the tech giants. The tech giants labeled it fake news.

But thanks to the Fauci email release on Tuesday we now know that Dr. Fauci had this information back in March 2020.

Fauci ignored this information. […]