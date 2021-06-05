Pfizer’s jab is linked to heart inflammation in Israel where medics say it’s the ‘probable’ cause of 148 cases in young men among 5MILLION vaccinated people

Israel’s Health Ministry said cases in young men were likely linked to Pfizer jab

But Pfizer said it had not observed a higher rate for the condition during trials

Link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than other age groups

By Sam Blanchard | 1 June 2021

DAILY MAIL — Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is the ‘probable’ cause of heart inflammation in a very small number of people who get the jab, Israel’s Health Ministry claimed today.

Analysis of the jab rollout there found there had been 148 cases of myocarditis, the medical name for swelling in the heart, shortly after the patient had been vaccinated.

A total of 275 cases have been spotted so far out of around five million people given the Pfizer jab in Israel, which has had one of the world’s most successful jab rollouts. The remaining 127 are thought to have happened later so a link was unclear.

This was equivalent to just 0.005 per cent of recipients, or one in 20,000 people.

For the 148 cases ‘probably’ linked to the jab, the rate was 0.003 per cent – although half of them had other underlying health problems.

Pfizer said it had not seen a higher rate of the condition during its clinical trials than would be expected in the general population. […]