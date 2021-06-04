FAUCI EMAILS: Masks are ‘not really effective,’ advocated for school closures, knew virus could have been ‘engineered’

Dr. Fauci advocated early for school closures despite evidence showing that kids were not at high risk of contracting or spreading the illness.
2 June 2021
THE POST MILLENNIAL — Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from Washington Post and Buzzfeed have resulted in a massive cache of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci. The emails, from the early months of 2020, reveal that Fauci was inundated with requests, suggestions, and offers of assistance from the medical community.
Fauci said early on in these emails that face masks are not helpful, received information that there was reason to believe the virus was engineered, and advocated early for school closures despite evidence showing that kids were not at high risk of contracting or spreading the illness.
