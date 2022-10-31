Former Mafia Boss Michael Franzese Interviews Reveal Hidden History Truth Bombs

Entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, who runs one of the more popular YouTube business development channels (1.1 million subscribers), has been conducting a series of candid “insider interviews.” Readers may recall his interview with a manic Alex Jones in September. Patrick is of Iranian decent, half Armenian and half Assyrian Christian. He came to America at the age of 10. Back in November, 2019 he did a heads-up high quality and timely presentation on bear markets and swoons.
Patrick is a good interviewer. He has the ability to probe in a friendly way that engages the insider. Although he’s still a dilettante on certain subjects, in interviews sometimes you can see his jaw drop as if he is newly awakening as a truther. He’s not a deep-dive source — yet — but there are revelations and ample clues to be gleaned because of the people to whom he has access. So it may pay off to keep an eye on this one. So far, he’s done high value interviews on the JFK assassination and the Mafia, which is his main areas of interest. My call is that we can view these interviews as background and confirmation material using our standard discernment or lens.
One key interview for Winter Watch readers and researchers was conducted in July, 2018 with Michael Franzese. Franzese (born May 27, 1951) is a former New York mobster and caporegime (300-500 associates) of the Colombo crime family. He was heavily involved in the gasoline tax rackets in the late 1970s and 80s. Since then, he has publicly renounced organized crime, became a devoted Christian, created a foundation for helping youth, and is now a motivational speaker. Franzese also speaks at prisons throughout the world.
Franzese is the son of Colombo underboss John “Sonny” Franzese, who passed away earlier this year at age 103. John Franzese spent 38 years in prison on what Michael calls false charges. He in no way suggested that his father wasn’t a bad guy- but this experience revealed the star chamber methods of law enforcement. Michael states categorically, “If they conduct themselves this way to take down bad guys, they will do it with the good guys too.” How often have we described that on these pages.
Franzese operated from 1975-1986- still in the heydays of the Mob. In 1986, Fortune Magazine listed Franzese as number 18 on its list of the “Fifty Most Wealthy and Powerful Mafia Bosses.”
He went to prison for 43 months and was released in 1989. His involvement in the Mafia was over, and in a first Bet-David interview he describes fleeing to California and going underground. He now says the people who might be inclined to go after him are dead, or in prison.
In 1992, Franzese co-authored an autobiography, Quitting the Mob. In this book, Franzese discussed his criminal activities, life with his father, and interactions with many gangsters from across the United States and Europe.
In June 2013, the National Geographic Channel released a 6-part series called “Inside the American Mob.” On the show, Franzese provides detailed, first hand accounts of his life in organized crime, going all the way back to his childhood.
In May 2016, he appeared on The History Channel on a show called “The Definitive Guide To The Mob.” He explained the inner workings of the mob and how he came up through the Colombo family.
Some Franzese Activities While in the Cosa Nostra
I have broken down the Franzesce interviews in two parts. The first was primarily about life in the Mafia, prison, and his activities since. The second interview below I have segmented from 14:35 to 30:00 so we can focus on three core truth and justice topics discussed. Readers can easily reload to the beginning to see the entire interview.
I parsed Franzese closely throughout his interview. Although he likely has calculated for his personal safety what he can reveal – he is quite frank. I see redemption as his primary motivation. Redemption in the struggle between good and evil, is something I believe in and sometimes happens. These can be confessionals and open a pathway to hidden truths, and should not be just discounted. Our world needs much more of this. As he said himself, there is no upside to what he reveals, nor does he have to say anything. I rate his truth bombs as credible and certainly very interesting- but decide for yourselves.
Franzese said that he was contacted by attorney Roy Cohn, who had ties to John Gotti, shortly after he was indicted. Cohn insisted that he would “squash the indictment” for $250,000. Franzese instead offered $1 million and told Cohn to obtain the money after he was found not guilty, however Cohn did not contact back, leaving Franzese to feel that Cohn’s offer was a scam attempt.
Franzese claimed that during the 1970s and 1980s, he persuaded New York Yankees players who owed money to Colombo loansharks to fix baseball games for betting purposes.
Franzese first met Al Sharpton through Genovese crime family mobster, Daniel Pagano. Sharpton later helped Franzese with muscle as he targeted the security guard unions in Atlantic City.
Franzese Addresses Other Conspiracy Realities
On Jimmy Hoffa (February 14, 1913 –July 30, 1975), he confirms the traditional conspiracy theory that the Mob couldn’t contain Hoffa’s behaviors when he came out of prison. This kept bringing unwanted attention on the crime families, so they put a contract hit out. This was just before Michael’s involvement in the Mafia, but he knew the person (not named) and inside story of who conducted the hit- and indicated Hoffa’s body will never be found, as it is in a “wet, deep place”.
On the JFK assassination you will hear Franzesce describe the father Joseph Kennedy as involved with mobster activities. The crime families supported JFK, perhaps wrongly believing they could control him. Worse, as has been established elsewhere, Robert Kennedy stepped over the red line in his pursuit of the Mob. Prior to the Kennedys the Mafia had J. Edgar Hoover compromised over his homosexuality.
Franzesce says the Mob played a hand or a role in the assassination, although is not the whole role. He identified Jack Ruby as a Mafia agent directly participating in the assassination and assigned to take out patsy Lee Harvey Oswald. So this is a confirmation of the general conspiracy reality around the “big event” as Howard Hunt puts it.
Really my favorite, not to miss part of the interview begins at 18:44 to 21:16 when Michael gives gung ho America pyjama person, Bet-David big truth bombs. He describes the situation today as far more corrupt and “at a level that I can’t believe than it ever was in his day”. He says retired FBI agents that he knows “are sickened by what’s going on now”, and “It seems to be so out of control because people are not aware.” Watch PJ Patrick react at 19:26. Classic!
Franzese has continued on with insider revelations and more hidden history on his prolific You Tube channel. I have been working my way through this work connecting some dots in my own research.
Among the topics is this one: Jewish Mafia- Arnold Rothstein, Meyer Lansky, Lefty Rosenthal, Bugsy Siegal.
Frank Costello, Louis Lepky | Italian and Jewish Mafia Connected with Murder Inc.
I would highly recommend Franzese’s book, Mafia Democracy; What Happens When the Government Turn Thug
Don’t waste your time with the internet radio guy who’s maligning and misrepresenting what Michael’s said. Michael’s context for his life is what he has experienced, not everyone else. Here’s a perfect example; Michael’s always said the gas scam was brought to him and he ran with it giving an account of what he experienced from his perspective. He never said he invented it. But the radio guy has a big ego (and a low IQ apparently) and the result is he maligns what Michael said putting radio guy’s words in Michael’s mouth and then wrongly judging Michael for radio guy’s own words. It’s what’s called a “straw man” logical fallacy. Another example would be the deal Michael cut. Radio guy is too stupid to consider if Michael and his relative worked out a deal to play the feds. The relative was going down anyways and turned it into a payday for himself and Michael got to walk out of prison right? It’s chess but radio guy is a checkers player. But that’s how radio guy works. He maligns what people say then spends hours spewing obnoxious crap about them on his show based on his own ignorance and obnoxiousness. I will say that’s entertaining. It IS entertaining, I’ll give him that. In any event, enough said. Keep reaching for the stars Michael on that narrow road.
As I am sure the Italian mafia is still around and doing business, I feel people need to become aware of “the new kid on the block” when it comes to mafia style crimes not only in America but globally. Putin is worshiped by most on the right who feel he is some form of nationalist Christian, which could not be further from the truth. This video will give people a glimpse into ROC(Russian Organized Crime)and Putin’s deep involvement. ROC is “The Second Biggest Crime Group In The World”. “The famed Japanese Yakuza the Vore V Zakone is the largest”
http://dostoevsky-bts.com/blog/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-russian-mafia/
Putin’s Kleptocracy: Who Owns Russia?
A better and shorter video on the introduction of the Russian mob into America.
The Red Mafia obliterated the Italian mob on the US west coast.
https://www.villagevoice.com/1998/05/26/the-most-dangerous-mobster-in-the-world/
I find Franzese incredibly charismatic, compelling and likeable. Semion Mogilevich and his ilk are absolute scum in comparison, absolutely ruthless and cold hearted.
The other great, although now dated, book is Misha Glenny’s McMafia https://www.amazon.com/McMafia-Journey-Through-Criminal-Underworld/dp/1400095123
Which makes all the Scorcese ‘good jewish gangster coexisting with heartless Italian mobsters’ flicks look laughably naive. (Ignore the silly TV show of the same name)
Regarding Franzese’s key point about unbelievable US government corruption, one has to assume when corporate America ‘took over Vegas from the mob’ the reverse actually happened – mobsters took over corporate America….
It is my understanding that during Operation Husky, the codename for the invasion of Sicily, that the American western task force 343 was much more effective than the eastern British/Canadian task force 545 because of Luciano’s mob connections in Sicily. The eastern task force was stalemated at times and took a good deal longer to complete their part of the invasion. I don’t doubt the helpful hands of the mob in Operation Husky, but I reckon having Patton leading the western task force also helped immensely in regards to the American’s effectiveness.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QrzfEoHfIyXV/
Wasn’t sure that I would post on this thread (I really do not have much of an interest in the mafia or mafia related information anymore), but I read through some excellent thoughts here and figured I could add a simple post that could be a lottle different.
First, having lived in New York City when the La Cosa Nostra was still active and the houses on the hill in Staten Island were still controlled by the various families, I will say that the city and the world was a very different place. To give one an idea, I will point to a speech / interview that the designer Mr. Calvin Klein gave to the Oxford Union some years back (no he does not look much like himself anymore and yes, Mr. Franzese also gave a talk at the Union).
Somewhere in the speech Mr. Klein explains how the mafia used to shake down the garment sector for various protections and services in the late 1970s through the 1990s. It has been a while since I have seen the speech, but if you go to the 15 minute marker, I think Mr. Klein will speak a little about the mafia for about the next minute to minute and a half:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UTQ5GKOdgw
Then I would like to add that the CIA has always and an interest in the mafia, which has bordered on a bizarre admiration. In fact, I would say that many of our government agency employees have been in admiration of the mafia for decades. As our government has shut down Italian, Irish and Western European organized crime, they have assumed the role of what the mafia once represented.
If I had to guess who the strongest, most dangerous organized crime unit in the world is, as I sit here typing, I would respond with the CIA. The difference is that they are forgiven for any questionable actions, because they work for our government and operate to “protect U.S. national interests”.
This clip is from the movie The Good Shepherd, whose central character (played by Mr. Damon) was loosely based on an amalgamation of Angleton, Dulles, Helms and a few others from the CIA. Now, I did not love the movie, but I found it mildly interesting. In the case of our conversation here, this clip conveys exactly what I am attempting to say in this post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzyLuUxMtGY
Please all be well; sending everyone a good thought and keeping everyone in my prayers.
Best…
sorry…”a little different” not even sure how I got to “lottle”
I like miles mathis take on jfk assassination- HOAX.
Interesting.
With a bit of luck, I used your post to stumble upon this scholar, and I am grateful; many thanks.
I can’t find Mafia Democracy for sale anywhere on the webs, even through Russian browsers.
Although I do not particularly like the author, I do like you. Therefore, I began my search tonight, and shall endeavor to help you. First attempts on the web yielded ZERO; however, I do have “on the ground” resources and shall try to find a version.
We can figure out how to get it to you, while retaining your privacy, after / if I secure a copy. Should I be successful, whatever I pay, is what you pay, or you can say just keep it (price can be a funny thing) — no harm no foul between us — friends still. In this event, I shall be happy to provide any information I can about the text.
What I will attempt to do is see if we can (FIRST) secure a copy.
Please be well, and I will do my best.
https://www.amazon.com/Mafia-Democracy-Republic-Became-Racket/dp/1544530811