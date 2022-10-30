Percentage of Americans Who Say Local Crime Is Up Hits 50-Year-High

Epoch Times | Oct. 28, 2022

The percentage of Americans who think local crime is getting worse hit the highest level in five decades, according to a Gallup poll released on Oct. 28.

A record 56 percent of respondents said they believe there is more crime locally now that there was a year ago.

Nearly four in five (78 percent) said crime increased nationwide since last year, a 33-year-high, according to Gallup, which has conducted the survey every year since 1972.

The Oct. 3-20 random-sample survey of 1,009 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia also found that concern about being a victim of crime has sharply increased since 2021.

