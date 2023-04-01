Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Reveal the True Hidden History of Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll

On today’s FAR, Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix jumps back in and we tear into the 60’s. From Owsley and Orange Sunshine to Manson and The Laurel Canyon. California, from The Beats to Jonestown, from Hollywood to The Hotel California, the golden state was created to blow your mind and steal your soul.

We cover the incredible 1979 LSD promotor event where the agents admit their culpability.

Podcast is here.

