News Ticker

Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Reveal the True Hidden History of Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll

April 1, 2023 Winter Watch Articles by Russ Winter, Crime, Culture, Hidden History, Podcasts, US News, Winter Watch Articles 2

On today’s FAR, Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix jumps back in and we tear into the 60’s. From Owsley and Orange Sunshine to Manson and The Laurel Canyon. California, from The Beats to Jonestown, from Hollywood to The Hotel California, the golden state was created to blow your mind and steal your soul.

We cover the incredible 1979 LSD promotor event where the agents admit their culpability.

Podcast is here.

Related posts discussed

In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting

Flower Power Sowed Seeds for 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy

William Mellon Hitchcock: Bon Vivant Who Helped Bankroll the LSD Counterculture

 

Related Articles

2 Comments on Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Reveal the True Hidden History of Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: