Flower Power Sowed Seeds for 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy

“A government could also supply drugs to help control a population. This method, foreseen by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World (1932), has the governing element employing drugs selectively to manipulate the governed in various ways.” — Louis Jolyon West, “Hallucinations: Behavior, Experience, and Theory” (1975) [p. 298]
Timothy Leary was a key operative of cultural Marxism, proclaiming in 1967 that a new race will evolve to replace the old. After urging Congress to make drugs like LSD illegal, he shows up in the San Francisco area preaching a Madison Avenue style message of “tune in, turn on, drop out”. The idea was to focus rebellious energies on navel gazing.
(((Allen Cohen))), another character in this battle of the cultures, said, “Hippies felt they were agents of a dawning of a new age. An age in which the warrior spirit that vaulted western man to domination would be dissolved in the spiritual transcendence of the saint.”
In December 1965, (((Bill Graham))) (aka Wulf Grajonca) came in and got control of The Fillmore theater in San Francisco after its black owner mysteriously died. Suddenly, the great black vocalists of that era made way for the introduction of psychedelic acid-rock bands.
Also arriving on the scene was the “Breaking Bad” biochemist drug cooker of the era, one (((Dr. Alexander “Sasha” Shulgin))). Somehow Shulgin managed to obtain a DEA Schedule I permit to concoct 230 psychoactive compounds (including ecstasy) that just so happened to make the rounds, spreading rapidly in the Bay Area and eventually the country. At this time, Shulgin was also appointed by (((Bob Sager))), the head of the U.S. DEA’s Western Laboratories, to advise on drug compounds, including providing samples.
The scene’s movers and shakers rarely, if ever, suffered any serious legal consequences for their rampant and very open use of — and sometimes trafficking of — illicit drugs. The question posed is why, if these people were really challenging the status quo, did the state not use its law enforcement powers to silence troublemakers?
Other promoters were (((Abbie Hoffman))), who said, “Kill your parents.” (((Bob Dylan))) (aka Robert Zimmerman) preached a “reorganization of culture.” To quote Dylan, “I have to go within.”
This is essentially magical thinking designed to influence toward individual isolation and prolonged childhood. Degenerate Jim Morrison of The Doors and known as the “Lizard King” said matter of factly to the NYT that he was “interested in revolt, disorder and chaos.” The photo above shows Morrison with an Aleister Crowley idol.
“Boy love” promoter, ’50s Beat poet and closet communist (((Allen Ginsberg))) (1926-1997) wrote inane prose for “chosen people,” who understood his secret code. For the other 99.9% of us on the “uncool” plantation, Ginsberg’s so-called “poetry” reads like yet more pilpuring — and very perverted at that. Ginsberg defined moral relativism with his refrain: “What is obscenity and to whom?”
As we pointed out in our mention of Star Wars in yesterday’s post, the pithy phrase “Feel- Don’t Think” was used as neuro-linguistic programming.
The fonte of this modernity struggle for ethics and morality started in earnest with denazification after WWII. This was the opening to implement it on large populations. The OSS hired a large number of native German speaking European Jews (such as Henry Kissenger) to run intelligence operations against the Axis powers. This gave these players a big toehold after the war when the “denazification” program was instituted. These Jews were then given carte blanche to undertake whatever schemes their hearts desired. This was the primary complaint of General George Patton before his assassination.
The godfather of this re-education was (((Kurt Lewin))), who pushed a strategy of tension to break down so-called “authoritarian personality,” “anti-Semitic” or “fascistic tendencies”. Fascistic characteristics would include the promotion of mental acumen, respectability, orderliness, cleanliness, and physical prowess.
(((Gyorgy Lukas))) was a kingpin of promoting degraded culture as the focus of Red Vanguard anarcho-tyranny which is being ramped up to end game levels at the present time.
As a centerpiece of this campaign, the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations was launched in 1946 as an Institute for Mind Control and Human Behavior. This was funded by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. It became known as the focal point in Britain for psychoanalysis and the psychodynamic theories of (((Sigmund Freud))) and his followers. Eric Trist, a co-founder of the Tavistock Institute, was the protégé of Kurt Lewin.
The authoritarian personality studies came from a book penned by (((Theodor Adorno))), one of the founders of cultural Marxism from the Frankfurt School that the National Socialists booted out in 1933. I have gone through the book and, per usual, it is page after page of gibberish and pilpuring. One can read 15 pages before coming across a coherent thought. It essentially states that “Nazis” (aka “fascists”) tend to have fundamental good (strong family ties, paternal, masculinity) worldviews that should be eradicated.
Chapter 23 of the book gives the basic punchline claim and tenet: “The tolerant are more happy because they can engage in self-gratification [aka do as they wilt] behavior.” Therefore, “eros” is recommended to counter the fascist personality.
SNL enthusiastically promoted and engaged in stupid mocking of Ireland and “Celtic Women” singers.
Eros stems from (((Sigmund Freud’s ))) crackpot theory on repressed sexuality, and that men want to have intercourse with their mothers, are obsessed with their anus, etc, etc.
Next foundation backed Albert Kinsey was rolled out to create fraudulent made up data about sexual behaviors and norms to support the eros meme.
(((Herbert Marcuse))) took this repression theory and wrote more gibberish in a book called “Eros and Civilization.” The short version is that Eros (pleasure principle – leisure and pleasure) and hedonism should flourish. Cultural Marxism, also known as Critical Theory, was essentially destructive criticism of the main elements of Western culture, including Christianity, small scale non-monopolistic capitalism, authority, the family, patriarchy, hierarchy, morality, tradition, sexual restraint, loyalty, patriotism, nationalism, heredity, ethnic identity, convention and conservatism.
Incidentally, in looking at these books, they are footnoted in the extreme. Indeed, it is a who’s who of the whole Jewish cultural Marxist regime. And they love to give each other a big circle jerk of citations.
In the U.S., this philosophy was taught in spades at the shit-storm universities, such as Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, and Berkeley. It was institutionalized via foundation grants (the Macy Foundation was key).
University Ph.D. paper mills were set up in the quarter century after the war to infuse cultural Marxism into society. Once properly ingrained, the drugs, sex and rock-and-roll phase was rolled out.
Birth rates collapsed in white regions, and we are now in the transhumanist end-game phase; as, after all, there is no need for the neurotics to worry about fascists when everybody is a robot.
Was only recently that I digested the ‘cultural Marxism’ info, as it is so different from the mainline Marxism focusing on how crony oligarchs rape workers & how economic position shapes mindset & opinions. But now I get it, especially how this particular thread of ‘cultural Marxism’ that is now about 100 years old, has been fully embraced by oligarchs who use it, & related identity politics, as key tools to divide & rule.
Part of my confusion was re Max Horkheimer pictured above, whose short book ‘Critique of Instrumental Reason’ I happened to read long ago, finding it interesting. 3 themes from it I remember –
(1) How technology, technocracy & bureaucracy are intrinsically de-humanising
(2) How the loss of religion & spirituality in modern Western society leaves a gap that cannot be filled, what is now often called ‘the God-shaped hole’
(3) How Horkheimer – nearly alone amongst famous Jews aside from Martin Buber – bravely condemned Israel’s hanging of Adolf Eichmann whom Mossad kidnapped from Argentina.
Horkheimer argued eloquently that the nature of law is simply to enforce known rules within a nation’s borders, & that there is no legitimacy in puffed-up schemes of ‘international criminal law’ justifying violation of sovereignty, or punishment of ‘crimes’ by a nation that didn’t even exist when the offence was committed. Horkeimer said, if someone who lost family to Eichmann’s orders killed him on the street, that would be a simply understandable if illegal human act … but the ice-cold witch-hunt-type ‘trial’ by Israel, was exactly the kind of thing Jews had feared & condemned & suffered from over the centuries.
Not too bad of a book as I recall. I don’t recall this kind of nonsense now associated with the Frankfurt school, but maybe I missed it.
Cultural Marxism has baffled me too. Marxism being the concept that the have nots must wage continuous war against the haves who will expend their energies keeping the have nots down. Culturally, however, this is trickier to understand. So purveyors of culture ( arts, TV, movies, music ) will wage war against traditional styles and values through their art in an effort to free us all from the restraints of tradition, capitalism, religion, etc. It’s clear that this war is over 50 years old now and continues apace. I’m just never sure about religion, seeing as how it is full of contradictions and we have never been told the truth about our origins. Still, our current, godless, direction has clearly led us astray as they say.
As an early “born again” Christian, coming to grips with the realization that religion was just another control system, and perhaps the most effective one ever devised was a long and painful journey for me. It is the one system all the “actors” listed above wanted to take down. Of course that would have been fine if they wanted nothing more than for man to be truly free and independent.
The problem is all the above were just seeking to burden mankind with another brand of mental and physical slavery, one which would be even more brutal and controlling than the last.
From time immemorial, it has been one small group seeking to control and rule over all others. The (((group))) now in charge seems to be well on its way with its hopes for the total destruction of all mankind.
It was Joe Atwill’s book “Caesars Messiah” which taught me history I had never heard in my church and deconstructed my last mental barrier when it came to religion.
“… religion was just another control system, and perhaps the most effective one ever devised …”
^^^^^ THIS! ^^^^^
Hi Johnny Walker Read,
WILLFUL BLINDNESS: Why We Ignore the Obvious at our Peril was first published in 2011. Margaret Heffernan
Willful Blindness is an engaging read, packed with cautionary tales ripped from today’s headlines as well as a trove of research on why we often stick our head in the sand. With deft prose and page after page of keen insights, Heffernan shows why we close our eyes to facts that threaten our families, our livelihood, and our self-image — and, even better, she points the way out of the darkness.
Margaret Heffernan speaks with a relentlessly constructive voice, acknowledging the psychological truth of the pervasive human tendency not to see uncomfortable realities, while at the same time identifying all the ways that individual managers and organizational leaders still possess the power and the capacity to take back their own sight. She looks, clear-eyed, at an uncomfortable phenomenon, even as she is sympathetic to why it is so common. There is no judgment in this book, only brave curiosity, a passion for truth and the practical mind-set of someone who has built and led successful organizations herself. Readers will come away with the motivation to resist their own tendency to ignore the truths around them, as well as the insights and tools required to empower their teams and organizations to do the same.
Peer pressure, role modelling, obedience to authority, group think, cognitive dissonance, selective attention, love it’s a wonder we can think straight. Well actually a lot of the time perhaps we don’t. Quite apart from the forces of social psychology messing with our minds, the plumbing of the brain itself does a great job of physically reducing the flow of what we know.
Perhaps that’s not surprising as we all have to deal with about 34GB of data every day. But does all this matter? In one sense, no, because it’s what gets us through life. And you could argue it’s what makes us uniquely human. But, and it’s a big ‘but’, when it stops us seeing what we should see, and stops us doing what we should do, then it can be a major problem. Far more damaging than courageously ‘turning a blind eye’ in a sea battle (Nelson at the Battle of Copenhagen), because not ‘seeing’ or acknowledging uncomfortable truths can literally lead to disaster. The sort of disaster that can end in ecological calamity, world financial meltdown, health scandals, military failure and always, ruined lives. Small things like that.
If you want to know how this can be, and how we can all be unconsciously (and consciously) willfully blind, then get a copy of Margaret Heffernan’s book: Willful Blindness: Why we Ignore the Obvious at our Peril. It is published by Simon & Schuster.
People need to read this book FIRST, before they begin to unravel the mess they are in.
It is a VITAL tool to remove the scales from their eyes!
Then and only then, will they be able to see the TERMITES and the damage they have done to the structure of our society!
No wonder Jesus thanked His Father for confounding the wise & giving understanding to children!
Excellent, disturbingly thought-provoking post. Have long entertained the perception that very possibly the US is almost devoid of order in power. There’s the garnish of political puppetry supposedly calling the shots, but this readership knows better for the most part.
I say this having been born/raised in Montana – a mere hatchling of a society. Sixty-five years before I was born the hideous Wounded Knee “battle” occurred leaving some 300-500 natives – predominantly women, children, elderly and ill – dead by a Howitzer and other gunfire to be pushed into a mass grave. My home town had its veneer of municipal/county governance but once an estate was open for greed to clamor over, I found out just what a sneering cartel hid behind white collars and badges. I think it may be a microcosm of the larger picture. Like a robbers’ den. Power in the US as a free-for-all. A writhing cup of worms. Otherwise how did all these creeps slither in to sow their seed of death? Sanctioned no less by the highest fonts of power (e.g. CIA)? How could all this be wreaked upon the public with no one to counter them?
As a little girl I personally was caught in the fight over the nation’s railroad system due to the politics of my Dad and all the other railroaders. The blue collar juggernaut the US once was is gone. Unions despised and crushed. There was our orderly, benevolent power. The working class (white collar not included). They are gone, disemboweled as a force.
The flag should be the Jolly Roger. It now functions as a pirates’ hide-out.
From the Niles Weekly on International Finance (Baltimore Md) vol 49 1836. ” The Rothschilds are the wonders of modern banking….we see the descendents of Judah, after a persecution of 2000 years, peering above kings, rising higher than emperors and holding a whole continent in the hollow of their hands. The Rothschilds govern a christian world. Not a cabinet moves without their advice. They stretch their hand, with equal ease from Petersburg to Vienna, from Vienna to Paris, from Paris to London, from London to Washington. Baron Rothschild, the head of the house, is the true king of Judah, the prince of captivity, the messiah so longed for by this extraordinary people. He holds the keys of peace or war. Blessing or cursing….they are the brokers and the councilors of the kings of Europe and the Republican chiefs of America. What more can they desire?” Written 4 years after the “defenders of christendom” the Church of Rome, took out a Rothschild 34 million dollar loan at 5% interest (formally a mortal sin). Today the whole diabolical bunch burned downed the Cathedral of Paris. What joy the must have felt!
I was born in Northern California in the 1960’s. My parents, aunts, uncles and just about everyone they knew were so-called “hippies”…… I remember the first time I saw Timothy Leary on some TV show talking about the “tune in, turn on, drop out” crap, I found him to be the definition of “creepy” and remember thinking to myself, “what a freak”. And this would shape my perceptions of my parents generation going forward.
My perceptions of the 60’s are likely far removed from what most who were born later. All I saw was degeneracy, criminality, poverty, heroin addiction and demoralization. My parents would both become heroin addicts and shatter our family with arrests, prison terms and estrangement.
Very little “good” came out of the 1960’s which is reflected in today’s degenerate culture. It has become obvious that this was a planned destabilization of American society and culture.
And it worked like a charm.
“It essentially states that “Nazis” (aka “fascists”) tend to have fundamental good (strong family ties, paternal, masculinity) worldviews that should be eradicated.”….oh those “evil” Nazis. Essentially World Jewry won this unnecessary WW2. Cultural Marxism was pushed around the western world by the victors to ensure the European concept of strong family ties, paternal, and masculinity never rises again.
The last fertility rate graph remembered me on a RFK jr article he wrote on lewrockwell, but he connected the decline to Gardasils HPV snakeoil,
but sure several factors at work here.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/is-gardasil-vaccine-linked-to-record-birth-rate-declines/
“Birth rates in the U.S. started their decline in 2006 — the same year the CDC recommended every American girl between the ages of 9 and 26 get Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine.”
Merck? You mean that pharmaceutical company that’s been owned by the same family for 500 years? Yeah I’m sure anything they’re offering is on the up and up lol!
Some of the guys that cooked the acid did time. Owsley, Nick Sand and Tim Scully were all convicted, Owsley did three years, Sand did three and Scully did three. Sand spent most of the 80’s and 90’s on the run in BC.
I’m from the Bay Area and I know some of these people. I used to go to full moon potlucks that were centered around Shulgin. Most of these people were/are highly intelligent, and what I would call, possessed with a fairly high level of awareness and consciousness. I certainly wouldn’t call them discordians.
That said, the 60’s were a Dionysian spell, cast upon the collective by the likes of the CIA and Tavistock. Dave McGowan clearly uncovered the plot in The Strange History Of The Laurel Canyon. You also have to factor Stanford and Berkeley into the mix. Stanford has always been at the forefront of counter culture and systems of control. From Ken Kesey to Russell Targ, and even Google, Stanford aka Langley West, is a major hub.
We’re in the 4th Turning now, or as Gil Scott Heron once sang, “Winter In America.” We’ll come out of this Weimar Republic, trans-horror around 2028.
There will be a new Spring in America and the world, and hopefully, we’ll be free of the demonic alien parasites and finally have a real shot at managing this place.
I would suggest those who actually did time were off the reservation folks, and not directly on the controller’s pay roll.
I think that’s correct Russ. If you want another rabbit hole, check out Leary’s imprisonment in Southern California, where the The Brotherhood Of Eternal Love, sprang for his prison break by employing the Weather Underground, who, were also on the CIA’s books.
Yes indeed- the Leary “prison escape” was sketchy at best. He all but winked winked about it in 1979 reunion video.
So here again we confront a double morality enforced by terror.
The Argentine paper Der Weg published a very interesting article
by Felix Schwartzenborn, under the title: “World tyranny from 1955
on?” which describes the plans relating to the establishment of the
Jewish world kingdom. The U.N. is regarded as the supreme organiser
of this world terror. The American weekly Common Sense also
confirms the existence of such plans.
“The plans for the establishment of Jewish world domination are
progressing well towards realisation,” it writes. “It is probable that
the future world government will be what is known at present as
the United Nations Organisation”. The world is now divided into
two hemispheres by two opposing great power groups. One is ruled
by Muscovite Jews under the “seal of Solomon” (the five-pointed
star), whilst the other is under the flag of the U.N. Bernard M.
Baruch was commissioned to accomplish the unification of the
economic forces of the U.S.A., which actually meant the handing
over of American power and economic resources into the hands of
the Wall Street Jews. The internationalisation of raw materials,
the European Army, the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and
the Schuman Plan (drawn up really by David Lilienthal), are all
intended to drive the non-Communist world under the economic
terror of the Jews. And now one thing only is lacking: the welding
of the two giant blocks, ruled under the red star and the blue and
white U.N.O. flag, into a “super State”, i.e. a State over all States.
Once this is accomplished, the American stars and stripes and the
Muscovite red star will be replaced by King David’s six-pointed star.
According to the latest plans all atom bombs, hydrogen bombs,
armies, fleets and air forces must be handed over to the U.N. for,
as it is said, “it would be too dangerous to leave them in the hand
of a single power or power group”. Finally, U.N. armed forces
and U.N . atom power, with its operational centre in Jerusalem, will
be able to suppress with ease all “uprisings” of the Gentiles. The
U.N., governed by the Jews, will be the supreme power of the world,
and on the basis of the genocide convention, drawn up by the Polish
Jew Raphael Lemkin, professor of Yale University, everything that
can be called “anti-Semitic” will be punishable by death or imprisonment.
Mankind is now living under a menace the like of which has never
been known before. World terror has indeed begun to march and the
sinister shadow of world tyranny envelopes the globe.P183
https://ia600306.us.archive.org/19/items/TheWorldConquerors-TheRealWarCriminals1958/MARSCHALKOLouis-The_World_Conquerors_1958–OCR.pdf
Everyone must remember that Russia is still Red.
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/3227.html
Communism Is Judaism
Quotes Proving Communism is Judaism
“The Communist soul is the soul of Judaism. Hence it follows that, just as in the Russian revolution the triumph of Communism was the triumph of Judaism, so also in the triumph of fascism will triumph Judaism.” — (A Program for the Jews and Humanity, Rabbi Harry Waton, p. 143-144).
Robert Wilton, a longtime Russian news correspondent for the London Times, said in his book, The Last Days of the Romanovs:
”Out of 556 important functionaries of the Bolshevik State, there were, in 1918-1919, 17 Russians… 457 Jews, and 82 others.”
“Without Jews there would never have been Bolshevism. For a Jew nothing is more insulting than the truth. THE BLOODTHIRSTY JEWISH TERRORISTS HAVE MURDERED SIXTY SIX MILLION in Russia from 1918 to 1957.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Nobel Peace Prize Winner and Patriot.
http://esau.today/communism-is-judaism/
Inside the LC……
It is the first week of August, 1964, and U.S. warships under the command of U.S. Navy
Admiral George Stephen Morrison have allegedly come under attack while patrolling Vietnam’s
Tonkin Gulf. This event, subsequently dubbed the ‘Tonkin Gulf Incident,’ will result in the
immediate passing by the U.S. Congress of the obviously pre-drafted Tonkin Gulf Resolution,
which will, in turn, quickly lead to America’s deep immersion into the bloody Vietnam
quagmire. Before it is over, well over fifty thousand American bodies – along with literally
millions of Southeast Asian bodies – will litter the battlefields of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
One of the earliest on the Laurel Canyon/Sunset Strip scene is Jim Morrison, the enigmatic lead
singer of The Doors. Jim will quickly become one of the most iconic, controversial, critically
acclaimed, and influential figures to take up residence in Laurel Canyon. Curiously enough
though, the self-proclaimed “Lizard King” has another claim to fame as well, albeit one that none
of his numerous chroniclers will feel is of much relevance to his career and possible untimely
death: he is the son, as it turns out, of the aforementioned Admiral George Stephen Morrison.
……………………………………………….
Before arriving in Laurel Canyon and opening the doors of his home to the soon-to-be famous,
the already famous, and the infamous (such as the aforementioned Charlie Manson, whose
‘Family’ also spent time at the Log Cabin and at the Laurel Canyon home of “Mama” Cass Elliot,
which, in case you didn’t know, sat right across the street from the Laurel Canyon home of
Abigail Folger and Voytek Frykowski, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here), John Edmund
Andrew Phillips was, shockingly enough, yet another child of the military/intelligence complex.
The son of U.S. Marine Corp Captain Claude Andrew Phillips and a mother who claimed to have
psychic and telekinetic powers, John attended a series of elite military prep schools in the
Washington, D.C. area, culminating in an appointment to the prestigious U.S. Naval Academy at
Annapolis .
https://ia800904.us.archive.org/21/items/InsideTheLCDavidMcGowan2014/Inside%20The%20LC%2C%20David%20McGowan%20%282014%29.pdf
https://archive.org/details/DaveMcGowanLaurelCanyonTalk
I would not write of religion so fast. This whole history is Christ vs. the anti-Christ.
And satan is a clever cunning 5D player. He will make you believe he does not exist. And he will confuse you with so many layers, that his opposition does his bidding.
Great delusion that will deceive even the elect if possible.
Bishop Richard Williamson : Session 5 1996 Doctrinal Sessions, Influence of Freemasonry