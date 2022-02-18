In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting

“A government could also supply drugs to help control a population. This method, foreseen by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World (1932), has the governing element employing drugs selectively to manipulate the governed in various ways.” — Louis Jolyon West, “Hallucinations: Behavior, Experience, and Theory” (1975) [p. 298]

A recording has emerged of a February 1979 meeting of many of the leading U.S. LSD (and other hallucinogens) researchers and promoters at the Beverly Hills home of Oscar Janiger, M.D., a psychiatrist and early LSD researcher. Among those present were the “pioneers” of the early research work with the drug. The host of the meeting, quack (((Dr. Oscar Janiger))), introduced LSD to more than 1,500 people, including artists, famous writers and many of the entertainment industry’s elite.

Others meeting attendees included LSD researcher and “spokesman” (((Sidney Cohen)))), as well as Humphrey Osmond, who so aptly named this powerful class of psycho-active agents when he proposed the term “psychedelic” before the New York Academy of Sciences in 1956. Dr. Osmond was recruited in 1952 by Allen Dulles to play a prominent role in the MKUltra project. He was closely associated with psychiatrist (((Abram Hoffer))), who experimented with patients using psychedelics.

Osmond was also a sidekick of Aldous Huxley (1894-1963). The woman present in the LSD kingpins reunion video is Aldous’ daughter, Laura Huxley Archera. The Huxleys were particularly evil because they went against the natural order and believed in dumbing down the population with drugs and propaganda to “make them happy” aka “under control”. Aldous Huxley’s network and pattern is here.

There was also John Lilly, researcher of the sensory deprivation tank and other Gitmo-style mind-induced torture. There is a curious Zionist-Catholic combine at work here. Almost all the gentiles present have non-traditional Catholic backgrounds. There was a linkage to the Tavistock Institute in London which was deep state British intelligence and Zionists.

And of course, no meeting on this subject could be complete without wild man and Pied Piper of Zihuatenejo-Harvard Timothy Leary. Leary was an admitted admirer of satanist Aliester Crowley and proclaimed he was devoted to carrying on the work.

Leary spouted off openly and without repercussion in the video. Among his gems was writing the psychology entrance exam for the CIA. He was quoted as stating, “We have the CIA to thank for the entire counter-culture,” and, “The liberal CIA is the best mafia you can deal with.”

(((Myron Stolaroff))) was also present. A simple review of Stolaroff’s Wiki illustrates how much CIA research money ended up with all these players. Funding for cultural debasement tended to show up from the Mellon, Macy and Rockefeller Foundations during this era.

Other curious attendees included New Age types like Willis Harman and Nick Bercel, agents who require full chapters in and of themselves. Harman ran SRI, one of the world’s largest scientific research organizations funded directly by U.S. intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA’s Office of Technical Services and Office Research.

This blatant and freely admitted conspiracy is all about mind control and messing with the natural order. This is a room full of key CIA/MKUltra operatives.

The ’60s and ’70s counter-culture movement was mostly manufactured by powerful people and their puppets, wanting to create a dysfunctional society. This was social engineering planned to debase America’s culture. One accurate term used for the individuals who were victims of this debasing was “Deadhead,” which is an equivocation for a “dead mind” or “a drugged, thoughtless person.”

In the video, they freely admit using hippie buses, rock stars and actors to spread LSD. At one point, Leary and Hubbard recall who hooked Cary Grant on psychedelics.

Leary and the others give accolades to the plant Gordon Wasson, the “discoverer” of magic mushrooms in Mexico. This name pops up all over the place when it comes to nefarious activity. Wasson was a vice president with JP Morgan and company.

As you listen to this recording it is apparent that all these players knew each other and conspired together.

We see Dr. Humphry Osmond and Tim Leary discussing Leary’s hiring. Revealed is that Timothy Leary was hired by Osmond and Aldous Huxley on the night of Kennedy’s 1960 election to popularize the new psychedelic drugs. Dr. Osmond was at the cutting edge of psychiatric research in the 1950s. The book “Acid Dreams” revealed Osmond’s CIA and MI-6 connections.

We also observe a strange little man dressed in a police outfit, one Alfred Matthew Hubbard (1901– 1982), called the Johnny Appleseed of LSD, who introduced Aldous Huxley to it in 1955. Hubbard was the CIA’s front man and dispenser of LSD on the large scale.

It was he who introduced so many to the LSD experience. Hubbard’s “secret connections” allowed him to expose more than 6,000 people to LSD. Whoever would have thought the real “Johnny Appleseed” was actually some fat, old fart in a fake police uniform.

But it was Osmond who earlier introduced Aldous Huxley to psychedelic drugs, in this case, mescaline in the spring of 1953. Osmond supervised Huxley’s session in southern California. Huxley then wrote “The Doors of Perception” to promote his New Age psycho-babble on psychedelic drugs.

Excerpt from minute 00:06:55

Humphry Osmond: Remember the first time we met, which was in Cambridge? On the night of the Kennedy election.

Timothy Leary: 1960.

Osmond: 1960. We went out to this place. And Timothy then was wearing his gray flannel suite and his crew cut. And we had this very interesting discussion with him. And when we went. … and I don’t think I told you this, Timothy. But the night we went, we both said, “What a nice fellow he is.” He says, “He’s a very nice man”; and Aldous said, “It’s very very nice to think that this is what’s going to be done at Harvard”. He said, “It would be so good for it.” And then I said to him, “I think he’s a nice fellow, too. But don’t you think he’s just a little bit square?” [laughter] Aldous said, “You may be right; but after all, isn’t that what we want?” [laughter]

Timothy, when I’m discussing the need for understanding human temperament, this is the story I tell. Because I said, yeah, Aldous and I were deeply interested in the nature of human temperament and we meet someone who I think that was probably the least satisfactory description of you ever made, Timothy. I think even your greatest enemies would never make that description. And we made it. We were very, very concerned, because we held that perhaps you were a bit too unadventurous. You see what insights we had.

Al Hubbard: Well, you sure as heck contributed your part, but uh…

Leary: I’ve always considered myself very square.

Also present at this ’79 reunion was Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, who directed drug experimentation used by the CIA in cooperation with participating “colleges, universities, research foundations, hospitals, clinics and penal institutions.” LSD was tested on “prisoners, mental patients, volunteers and unsuspecting human subjects.” Ted Kaczynski, who later became notorious as the Unabomber, also participated in the LSD experiments at Yale.

Gottlieb was also directly involved in the murder of Frank Olson, which led to the Frank Church investigation of the CIA. (((Sidney Gottlieb))) was given who’s-who special kudos by these criminals during the video.

At minute 01:30 Hubbard states he met Leary at Harvard and gave him a bottle of LSD tablets.

At minute 04:00, Johnny Appleseed Hubbard brags about his role in the drug culture.

At minute 07:00 we hear how Leary straight square appearance was “exactly what we need.”

At minute 10:00 Sidney Gottlieb of MK Ultra fame explains the plan was to crack people’s frame of reference.

At 18:00 Leary speaks to the victory of pleasure and indulgence as the #1 industry in the US.

Isn’t it interesting how Leary (at 35:00) uses the phrase “our undercover agents” in regard to the LSD scene in Los Angeles. Leary describes L.A. as ground zero.

At minute 36:00 Leary states that Oscar Janiger’s cousin the overrated and heavily promoted beat poet (((Ginsberg))), was “the indefatigable Zionist politician for drugs.”

Editor’s Takeaway: Incredibly, this candid, jaw-dropping video as filmed in the Beverly Hills home of Allen Ginsberg’s cousin (((Oscar Janiger))). There are family ties and connections involved with cultural debasers. Indeed, you see it again and again. They may go back generations. Also see “Beatnik Allen Ginsberg’s Weaponized Debasement of Culture.” I would suggest that since Ginsberg never ran for political office, the term “politician” is shadow-language doublespeak for “agent.”

At minute 37:00 they brag about running 1000 important people through the LSD program including Cary Grant.

At minute 39:45, Leary gives kudos to TIME-LIFE publisher Henry Luce for promoting these psychedelics and the creation of turned-on, tuned-in, dropped-out “hippies.” The whole ’60s counter culture explains why so many baby boomers are such awful social guardians and poor critical thinkers today. And today’s Millennials Zeitgeist is a far worse extension of the prior counter-culture ambush.

At 41:30, Leary and others freely describes the operation as administering “contagious psychosis.”

At 47:00, mention is made (by Gottlieb) of the Macy Foundation conferences on LSD and getting a mass delirium going. Macy was owned by the Zionist Straus family.

At 51:00-54:00 they touch on the money backers, and their access to millions of dollars. Hubbard matter of factly says this drug spreading costs a lot of money. At 54:25 they discuss how the “source” of the money got it back- but they only hinted at said “source”.

They yuck it up about Leary’s faked jail break.

This video tends to be memory holed, but is up for the time being on this You Tube channel.

Senator Frank Church stated prophetically, “I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America, and we must see to it that this agency and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision, so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return.”The rest is history. Obviously, this article and the 1979 meeting video is just the entrance into the rabbit hole.

Unfortunately, the great unsung hero Sen. Church died of “fast-growing cancer” when the trail was getting warm.

