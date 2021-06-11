Cornerstone Article to the Reading of Winter Watch: The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry

‘The proper study of political mankind is the study of power elites.’ — A.K. Chesterton (1899-1973)

From 1930 to 1933, Kurt Lewin (1890-1947) studied psychology and sociology at the University of Frankfurt (aka The Frankfurt School) in Germany and became director of Tavistock Institute in 1932. Drawing on the quackery of Freud, Lasswell, Leonard Doob and others, Lewin examined the psychology and power of suggestion created by stimuli and stimulus situations.

Tavistock’s projects were a followup on the work of the Frankfurt Institute for Social Research, which focused on the study and criticism of culture developed from the thought of Sigmund Freud.

Freud (1856-1939) believed that conventional morality is an unnatural repression of the sexual urges imposed during childhood. David Bakan, in “Sigmund Freud and The Jewish Mystical Tradition,” showed that Freud was a “crypto-Sabbatean” [ConspiracySchool.com, Livingstone].

Lewin came to the U.S. in 1933 as one of Frankfurt school’s “Jewish refugees” — the first of many infiltrators — and set up the Harvard Psychology Clinic that originated the propaganda campaign to turn the American public against Germany and involve the U.S. in World War II.

In the period before the U.S.’ entrance into WWII, Roosevelt sent Gen. William Donovan to London for indoctrination before setting up the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the precursor to the CIA. The entire OSS program, as well as the CIA, has always worked by guidelines set forth by the Tavistock Institute. Levin, then at MIT, partnered with Tavistock. Toward the end of the war, Tavistock personnel took over the World Federation of Mental Health. Other collaborators were the Stanford Research Institute, Rand, and the Institute for Social Relations. William Langer head of Harvard’s History Dept was instrumental in infesting this cadre into academia.

William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)

By war’s end, the combined influence of Tavistock and of the former Frankfurt School operatives, had created a cadre of “psychological shock troops” and “cultural warriors” numbering in the several thousands. Today, that network numbers is in the several millions around the world. You should take note that key people are put into influential positions, and a public-private overlay prevails in this system.

Dr. Lewin’s (and Tavistock) pushed the theory of topological psychology, which is to this day the world’s most advanced method of behavior modification: i.e, brainwashing. Psychopath Bertrand Russell (1872-1970) had stated that what was needed was a world populated by “docile,” easily manipulated and demoralized subjects. Russell regarded mankind as being slightly above the level of cattle. Russell said, “The social psychologists of the future will have a number of classes of school children on whom they will try different methods of producing an unshakable conviction that snow is black.” In doing research on this general topic, it is astonishing just how out in the open these criminals were and are with their schemes.

The precursor to the Tavistock complex was the Cecil Rhodes Trust and its operatives, who were British elite supremacists and warmongers (often homosexuals) who teamed up with the Rothschilds, and later the Rockefellers.

What Lewin and his ilk did was combine their often odd and degenerate notions of social justice and ingrain it into every single academic action that Lewin took. This world view and paradigm was then indoctrinated by every means possible through brainwashing to re-engineer man’s self-image.

Tightly controlled mass media could be used to induce “regressive mental states, atomizing individuals and producing increased lability” [aka brainwashing]. In other words, creating passivity by fostering alienation. This theme is shockingly pervasive in the published works of these Crime Syndicate movers and shakers. Jewish supremacist hack Walter Lippmann (1989- 1974) identified the target in his book “Public Opinion”:

“The mass of absolutely illiterate, of feeble minded, grossly neurotic, undernourished and frustrated individuals is very considerable, much more considerable, there is reason to think, than we generally suppose. Thus a wide popular appeal is circulated among persons who are mentally children or barbarians, whose lives are a morass of entanglements, people whose vitality is exhausted.”

Lippmann concludes that “coordination of public opinion can only be managed by a specialized class which operates through “intelligence bureaus.”

Walter Lippmann: Warmongering Big-Capitalist Hack and Anglo-Jewish Agent

Another Frankfurt School Dr. Evil alum, Theodor Adorno (1903-1969) concurred in 1938, commenting on his Radio Research Project. Adorno wrote that listeners to radio programs “fluctuate between comprehensive forgetting and sudden dives into recognition. They listen atomistically and dissociate what they hear … They are not childlike, but they are childish; their primitivism is not that of the undeveloped, but that of the forcibly retarded.” The project’s findings, published in 1939, backed up Adorno’s thesis of “enforced retardation” and serve as a brainwasher’s handbook.

It was obvious from even the earliest clinical studies of television that viewers, over a relatively short period of time, entered into a trance-like state of semi-awareness, characterized by a fixed stare. The longer one watched, the more pronounced the stare. In such a condition of twilight-like semi-awareness, they were susceptible to messages both contained in the programs themselves and through transference in the advertising. They were being brainwashed.

Fred Emery’s report in 1975 on neurological studies illustrated that repeated television viewing “shuts down the central nervous system of man.”

Adorno found the prospects of television absolutely lizard lip-licking. In 1944, he wrote:

“Television aims at the synthesis of radio and film … but its consequences are enormous and promise to intensify the impoverishment of aesthetic matter, so drastically that by tomorrow, the thinly veiled identity of all industrial culture products can come triumphantly out in the open, derisively fulfilling the Wagnerian dream of Gesamtkunstwerk — the fusion of all arts in one work.”

Lewin’s claim to fame was group think, or group dynamics. He was the inventor of sensitivity training, or attack training. In other words, you gather a group of people, assign a group leader, identify the stronger-willed people in the group and hammer them into silence or submission through ostracism and shaming. Fake guilt is a key driver of these schemes. That is manifested today with the relentless non-stop Around the Web stories that Winter Watch curates [sample] about various “oppressor” scams being run on college campuses. We saw this employed full tilt in the struggle sessions following the George Floyd psy-op.

The key to a Lewinite brainwashing group is the creation of a controlled environment in which stress is introduced to redo individuals’ belief structures. Using peer pressure from other group members, the individual is “cracked,” and a new personality emerges with new values. The degrading experience causes the person to deny that any change has taken place. In that way, an individual is brainwashed without the victim knowing what has taken place.

This is also called the Gestalt Method. It tries to steamroller over structuralist psychology, which is more about introspection, self-awareness, one’s actual identity, objective truths and drawing on time-tested traditions. The Tavistock and Levin methods are about “unfreezing” or dismantling that existing “mind set.” Defense mechanisms (aka traditional thoughts) have to be bypassed and washed away. It is replaced with moral relativism. Once the subject is suitably confused, there is a transition or refreezing.

A key institution established for this purpose in the U.S. was the National Training Laboratories (NTL), founded in 1947 by members of the Tavistock network in the U.S. Its purpose was the brainwashing of leaders of the government, educational institutions and corporate bureaucracies in the Tavistock Gestalt method, and then using these “leaders” to either themselves run Tavistock group sessions in their organizations or to hire other similarly trained group leaders to do the job.

One of the groups that went through the NTL mill in the 1950s was the leadership of the National Education Association, the largest organization of teachers in the U.S. Thus, the NEA’s outlook was “shaped” by Tavistock through the NTL. In 1964, the NTL Institute became a direct part of the NEA, with the NTL setting up “group sessions” for all its affiliates. With funding from the Department of Education, the NTL Institute drafted the programs for the training of the nation’s primary and secondary school teachers. It has also had a hand in developing the content of educational “reforms.”

Also known as the International Institute for Applied Behavioral Sciences, it’s a brainwashing center in artificial stress training whereby participants suddenly find themselves immersed in defending themselves against vicious accusations.

Daniel Estulin in “Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses” lists just some the refreezing of society goals of this Crime Syndicate mega-campaign:

Youth rebellion against imagined societal wrongs.

The generation gap, implying a changing paradigm.

Experimentation with new family structures. Interpersonal relationships in which homosexuality, lesbianism and transgenderism (the Catlyn Jenner hoax) became “normalized” and “no different from other people acceptable at all levels of society, two lesbian moms.”

The emergence of the fake conservation/ecology movements and women’s liberation movement.

Black consciousness, racial mixing, breaking down taboos against mixed marriages as propounded by anthropologist Margaret Meade and Gregory Bateson of Tavistock.

It was decided at this meeting that an aggressive program would be launched to portray “colored races” as superior to western civilization’s white persons. From this forum came Oprah Winfrey and a host of black persons who were picked up and trained for their roles to portray “mixed races” as superior to whites.

A surge in interest in eastern religious and philosophical perspectives.

A renewed interest in “fundamentalist” Christianity and evangelical Zionism.

An increasing interest in meditation and other spiritual disciplines. The Jewish inspired “Kabala” was to supplant Christian culture and special people were chosen to teach and spread Kabala. Early chosen disciples were Shirley McLean, Roseanne Barr and later, Madonna and Demi Moore.

The increasing importance of “self-realization” processes.

Reinvention of music, “hip-hop” and “rap,” by such musicians as “Ice Cube.”

A new language form in which English is so mutilated as to be unintelligible. The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here

Estulin in his book specifically addresses the importation of gangs for the purpose of weaponized chaos. We addressed this in our recent articles on African mobs in Melbourne and Sweden.

Rockefeller interests also funded the counter-culture “revolution” for the Tavistock Institute. The Rockefellers funded the radical-leftist Students for a Democratic Society to foment instability and pseudo-revolution in the late ’60s. The opportunity for constructive social change was lost thanks to the support of “Rockybucks.” A highly revealing 1979 video has emerged of a reunion of pompous, bragging LSD pseudo-counterculture promoters (including Timothy Leary) and is now available for all to see.

In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting

Manufactured boogeyman terror is a key element of the equation. With it, humans can be reduced to a childlike and submissive state in which his powers of reason are clouded and in which emotional response to various situations and stimuli can become predictable — or, in Tavistockian terms, “profitable.” By controlling the levels of anxiety, it’s possible to induce a similar state in large groups of people whose behavior can then be controlled and manipulated by the oligarchical forces for whom Tavistock worked [see].

Alduous Huxley wrote to George Orwell: “Within the next generation I believe that the world’s leaders will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging them and kicking them into obedience.”

More advanced iterations include: rampant pornography, pedophilia normalization, feminization of males, hedonism, Satanism, speculative modern art requiring “experts,” drug abuse, spiraling into madness identity politics (not tolerating intolerance), the elastic use of the term “hate” for social control purposes, censorship and memory holing material that doesn’t fit the Tavistock narrative, dumbing down, idiocracy and technologically induced shortened attention spans, crisis management programs, and an endless strategy of tension via Gladio events and staged deceptions. Preaching against the nation state as destructive to the progress of mankind is a core tenet of this scam.

Something extremely important at the moment is that this Tavistockian Crime Syndicate is licking its chops for social and economic convulsions (such as Covid-1984 and cyberattacks) on a global-scale, followed by depressions, as a softening-up technique for bigger things to come, namely creating masses of people all over the world who will become its “welfare” recipients and plantation dwellers of the future.

This is a very large subject and onion to peel back, but an outline of the key players and methods is scanned in the following video and is a good starting and reference point.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>