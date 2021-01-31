Walter Lippmann: Warmongering Big-Capitalist Hack and Anglo-Jewish Agent

‘The news and the truth are not the same thing.’ –– Walter Lippmann

Walter Lippmann (1889-1974) checks off all the boxes of the false left-right dialectic cover for a made man and hack. Herbert Aptheker in “Walter Lippmann and Democracy” (1955) and others spotted Lippmann’s ambiguity and democrat-liberal façade. Despite all the flowery debate about his psyche, in reality Lippmann was yet another big-capital warmongering hack.

“One repeatedly finds such questions as those posed a generation ago by Amos Pinchot: ‘Has he the liberal and democratic view, or… is he the prophet … of big-business fascism?'”

The simultaneous publication of extracts from his latest book in the Atlantic on the one hand and U. S. News on the other indicates the same quality as do the book’s reviews by two writers in the New Republic who find opposite lessons.

His New Republic colleague, Herbert Croly reported the Lippmann shift and attributed it to “unpardonable opportunism”; and just the other day, R. H. S. Crossman headed his piece on “The Public Philosophy: Mr. Lippmann Loses Faith.” In this case, the Lippmann shift was attributed to the “snapping of his patience” after years of “throwing the pearls of his expertise before the swine of a vast syndicated readership” [New Statesman & Nation, 11 June 1955].

Others, including Carl Friedrich, Heinz-Eulau and Max Lerner, have offered varying explanations for what they have viewed at different times as sharp changes in Lippmann’s position. For example, “Mr. Lippmann is, and has been for at least 30 years, a systematic opponent of democracy because he has been a proponent of monopoly capitalism.”

When Lippmann spoke of “democracy” it was a euphemism for crony big capitalism. Lippmann was an early and influential commentator on mass culture, notable not for criticizing or rejecting mass culture entirely but discussing how it could be worked with by a government licensed “propaganda machine” to keep “democracy” functioning.

The Glaring Pattern of a Made-Man Agent — Check off the Boxes

Lippmann was born in New York City in 1889 to Jacob and Daisy Baum-Lippmann; an upper-middle class German-Jewish family. His mother’s side, the Baums, were quite wealthy and part of the sistema. Yet, par for the course, Walter went through life never admitting to being a Jew.

Lippmann was also a notable author and made man for the Council on Foreign Relations.

Alongside Sinclair Lewis, he became a member of the New York Socialist Party. He favored the ideas of the Fabian Society, which was being promoted by British usual suspects like Beatrice Webb, Sidney Webb, H. G. Wells and George Bernard Shaw. He wrote to his friend, Lucile Elsas: “I have come around to socialism as a creed.”

During the war, Lippmann was commissioned a captain in the Army on June 28, 1918, and assigned to the intelligence section of AEF headquarters in France.

Then — and this of critical importance — he was assigned to the staff of Edward House in October and attached to the American Commission to negotiate peace in December. Through his connection to House, he became an adviser to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. Lippmann worked closely with House in drafting the Fourteen Points Peace Program. He was a member of the USA’s delegation to the Versailles Peace Conference of 1919 and helped create the covenant of the League of Nations.

We discussed Col. House in our post, “Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House.” He was a full-blown Anglo-Zionist infestation of the American system and key architect of America’s entry into WWI. He also pushed through very onerous post-war terms on Germany behind Wilson’s back. Lippmann’s association with House should be a huge red flag.

It’s highly illustrative what Wilson — who was compromised and blackmailed by Samuel Untermeyer, then placed House into power — had to say before this happened.

“Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”— U.S. President Woodrow Wilson in his book “The New Freedom” (1913)

Unlike many of the made man we’ve discussed on these pages, Lippmann was not an empty suit. He was perceptive, intelligent, shrewd and Best of Class in the field of stagecraft. We all can take away an understanding of the modern world and how it works from his influence, and approach.

Lippmann subscribed to a school of thought that was first put forth in 1895 by a French social psychologist named Gustave Le Bon in “The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind.” Le Bon showed how group psychology differed from individual psychology and outlined a very simple set of principles that enable leaders to spark ideological contagion in their rise to power.

One idea utilized is that humans condense ideas into symbols.

Lippmann believed “the mass of the reading public is not interested in learning and assimilating the results of accurate investigation.” He said, “Public opinion is irrelevant to the policy-making process. Political leaders ignore public opinion, because most Americans can neither understand nor influence the very events upon which their lives and happiness are known to depend.”

He promoted emergence of semi-official institutes of government research and more “specialized private agencies, which could improve reporting by interposing an expert political intelligence” between the reality of government and those who reported on it.

Winter Watch Note: Basically, these are the foundations controlled by big-capital elitists and kleptocratic monopolists. In reality, this means media becomes government and, by extension, the oligarchy’s helper. A study of media coverage of 42 foreign-policy crises between 1945 and 1999 (written by political scientists John Zaller and Dennis Chiu) found the media to be, as the article’s title puts it, consistently the “government’s little helper.” The study suggests that docile news coverage was a result of “source indexing,” in which news represents or “indexes” the range of opinions of leading government officials in the executive and the Congress, and “power indexing.”

Other Lippmann Jewels

The world outside and the picture in our heads is the equivalent to a deaf spectator in the back row.

The herd of citizens must be governed by “a specialized class whose interests reach beyond the locality.” This class is composed of experts, specialists and bureaucrats. The experts, who often are referred to as “elites,” were to be a machinery of knowledge.

The incentives to be informed are low.

He worked off the concept of “stereotype.”

Gate-keeping is key, he said, including telling writers what to write about and what not to.

Agenda setting equates media power to limit access to important information.

Lippmann proposed putting the control of news and information into the hands of a concentrated technocracy or a quasi-public intelligence bureau (Operation Mockingbird).

Winter Watch Note: Of course, if you can concentrate 95% of the media into the hands of five Jewish oligarchs, the Lippmann method takeover is fiat accompli.

Even so, the hacks and goons engaged in the 2021 version of awkward and blatant censorship might want to “cool their jets” and take note of Lippmann’s sage advice on the matter. He said censorship should “never be entrusted to anyone who is not himself tolerant, nor to anyone who is unacquainted with the long record of folly which is the history of suppression.”

Lippmann in Practice was a Key Agent of the British Warmongering Apparatus

He became editor of the New York Herald Tribune, where he worked closely with British Security Coordination (BSC). Released BSC documents list Lippmann as “among those who rendered service of particular value.”

Thomas E. Mahl, author of “Desperate Deception: British Covert Operations in the United States 1939-44” (1998), argued: “In late winter or early spring 1940, Lippmann even told the British to initiate Secret Intelligence Service operations against American isolationists. His specific ideas were ‘too delicate’ for the British Foreign Office to put to paper, but the idea is quite clear.”

Mahl said, “No newspaper in the United States was more useful to British intelligence during World War II than the Herald Tribune.”

Psyops 101: The Fake Nazi-Map Scheme

Lippmann’s public papers show he was in regular contact with Ivar Bryce, a BSC agent. It was especially important for the British Security Coordination to undermine the propaganda of the American First Committee. Bryce freely admits to subterfuge and lies in his autobiography “You Only Live Once” (1975):

“Sketching out trial maps of the possible boundary changes, on my blotter, I came up with one showing the probable reallocation of territories that would appeal to Berlin. It was very convincing: the more I studied it the more sense it made … were a genuine German map of this kind to be discovered and publicised among … the American Firsters, what a commotion would be caused.”

William Stephenson, who once argued that “nothing deceives like a document,” approved the idea and the project was handed over to Station M, the phony document factory in Toronto run by Eric Maschwitz of the Special Operations Executive (SOE). It took them only 48 hours to produce “a map, slightly travel-stained with use, but on which the Reich’s chief map makers … would be prepared to swear was made by them.”

Stephenson now arranged for the FBI to find the map during a raid on a German safe-house on the south coast of Cuba. J. Edgar Hoover handed the map over to “Wild Bill Donovan.” His executive assistant, James R. Murphy, delivered the map to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Historian Thomas E. Mahl argues that “as a result of this document, Congress dismantled the last of the neutrality legislation.” Of course Lippmann was instrumental in duly reporting the map as fact.

After WWII, Lippmann returned to the socialist views of his youth. A supporter of Henry Wallace, he argued against the foreign policies of Harry S. Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, believing that it was necessary to respect a Soviet sphere of influence in Europe. During this period, he became the first writer to use the term “Cold War.”

Warren Commission Report: Lippmann a Hypocrite Hack to the End

On the publication of the Warren Commission report, Lippmann the hack provided the key support for the slide story that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating U.S. President John F. Kennedy. He wrote in his syndicated column “Today and Tomorrow” on Sept. 29, 1964, that there was “no ground on which any contemporary man, here or abroad, should question the verdict.” However, in confidence, he told his friend Ronald Steel that he suspected that Kennedy had been killed as part of a conspiracy.