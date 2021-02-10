Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner: The Psyop that Keeps on Giving

Update: This is a rerun of our 2016 post. Jenner updated the gullible world on his alleged gender “transition” in September, 2019. The script reader now claims, “I didn’t cut it off, I just retired it.” Whatever that means limbo wise.
in 2018 Jenner claimed that he had bottom surgery in an interview with Piers Morgan. So which is it?
Jenner talked more about the full transition in a memoir, “Secrets of My Life.” Apparently Kim Kardashian didn’t get the memo. She admitted that she was shocked when she read the book because, for her, the contents “weren’t true and didn’t really make sense.”
Jenner is discussed further at the back side of the Dino Ryan Show last night.
If you actually believe that Bruce Jenner — one of the greatest, most high-testosterone athletes of his era — suddenly decided in 2015 at the age of 66 to become a transgender woman named “Caitlyn,” then you’ve been taken in by one of the strongest doses of absurdum magicae nigrae the Crime Syndicate has ever concocted.
In a “20/20” interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, Jenner revealed his transformation into a trans woman. Caitlyn said that he had dealt with gender dysphoria since his youth. “For all intents and purposes,” he said, “I’m a woman.”
Apparently this is what a “gender dysphoria” looks like. Actually, it’s what any red-blooded man would aspire to. I am a few years younger than Jenner and was an athlete. I remember him well, and with envy. Since he is an icon, one idea behind this sick scam is to rain on the parades of masculine, aspiring males who are gullible.
In the following photos, note that Jenner is a powerful, lean super-athlete, all male, 6 foot 2 inches, solid, 194-lb. build. He won a gold medal in a super-competitive decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Was Bruce feeling his feminine side here? In his farce narrative he would tell you, yes. Can you even begin to image the pure masculine training and mentality that was involved in becoming this world-class male athlete in these events?
Naturally and in quite the coinkydink, Jenner’s transgender announcement came at an unprecedented time for trans visibility, including legislative initiatives. Using his Twitter handle @Caitlyn_Jenner, he tweeted, “I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”
Time magazine declared this tweet the 10th most astroturfed I mean re-tweeted tweet of 2015. Yes, it was all so orchestrated, with all the lugenpresse giving adoring coverage. The brainwashing spewed forth into a psyop that’s one for the ages.
It is not at all clear what manner of gender transition Jenner may have undergone. He is quite vague about it. Here is an article that the reader is invited to make sense of, as I can’t.
Naturally, acclaim and awards were piled on Jenner. Of course TPTB had to make one of them the Teen Choice Award. And let’s not forget Barbara Walters‘ Most Fascinating Person of 2015. Yes, “fascinating” and “teens,” that’s the ticket.
And what’s a sexual-confusion psyop without a feigned cat fight? Actress Rose McGowan in a BuzzFeed interview critiqued Bruce and/or Caitlyn when he/she/ze said that the hardest part about being a woman is “figuring out what to wear.” McGowan argued, “We are more than deciding what to wear. We are more than the stereotypes foisted upon us by people like you. You’re a woman now? Well fucking learn that we have had a VERY different experience than your life of male privilege.” Yes, all so thoughtful, so inspiring, so deep and insightful – and so fake.
Of course, it goes without saying that Jenner capitalized financially on the stagecraft. On “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,”he was cast as a rather brow-beat, emasculated man. But with his new psyop ze could up this game to new levels. Ze starred in and was executive producer of “I Am Cait,” initially an eight-part TV documentary series, which premiered on E! in July 2015 to an audience of 2.7 million viewers. Incredibly and illustrating just how far down the rabbit hole they’ve taken us, the mindless show tied for best Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2016. Jenner’s well sold memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” was published on April 25, 2017.
But why not push the ludicrous “reality” envelope of this franchise a little further. Now comes word that the sit-com drama queen’s psyop hoax is scripting Caitlyn Jenner’s fourth walk down the aisle. Yep, Jenner, now 68, is set to marry 21-year-old trans woman Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins is a student at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Ze transitioned when he was a teenager.
The psyop here, of course, is that it’s a brave and courageous thing to gravitate toward other weirdos to form the most dysfunctional abnormal relationships possible. A source close to the pair said of the couple, “She and Sophia have a lot in common… The [47-year] age difference doesn’t seem to matter at all.”
I guess having their penises chopped off and testicles castrated is as good a foundation for a relationship as any. It gives them “something in common.” Yes, yes, yes, all so believable.
Gross and weird.
But hey, Skull and Bones Club has been staring us straight in the eyes for a long time.
https://us-browse.startpage.com/av/anon-image?piurl=https%3A%2F%2Fupload.wikimedia.org%2Fwikipedia%2Fcommons%2F4%2F41%2FBones_logo.jpg&sp=1611263890T4a0c5c8c0af3d648fcb6779dd4d8dcac164345177567b607ad97bf7ae27a1290
As far as I know he’s still got his stuff — there have been articles about how he can’t bring himself to get castrated. So he’s still just a messed-up man with fake breasts and half his adam’s apple gone.
HE is a MAN. Friends don’t let friends use fad language. I love it when women go after these fakers for trying to steal their “valor”.
Caitlyn had srs a few years ago, hence is physically female. I don’t pretend to understand this whole thing, but it’s established that Jenner took the first steps to a sex change way back in the 1980s. The notion that it’s all a recent ‘psyop’ is just absurd.
The only sex change fake Caitlyn has done is professional make up and learning to dress in drag.
Ah, well, if she dresses as a man now, I guess she’d be a drag king. Let’s see…spruce gum moustache, fedora, necktie, cigar…I think that’s the kit! (Had a friend who did a DK routine in lez bars 30 years ago.)
Did you know Bruce is originally from the Potemkin hamlet of Sandy Hook, CT? https://www.cbsnews.com/news/newtown-alum-bruce-jenner-on-sandy-hook-shooting-you-just-cant-believe-it/
Looks like Ozzy
As far as I’m concerned he did it for the revamping of his fame and fortune. Washed-up celebs like Allysa Milano tend to do that. They can’t stand being out of the limelight.
America will soon be destroyed !!
The Lord has made a way out, for those who will accept the “Full Word of God.”
The Lord Jesus Christ stated:
John 13:20.
Verily, verily, I say unto you, HE THAT RECEIVETH
WHOMSOEVER I SEND RECEIVETH ME, and he that receiveth me receiveth him that sent me.
Therefore, if a man wants to receive Jesus, the man MUST receive the “Messenger” who Jesus sends, in this day the Lord has kept His word, and has sent His prophet.
The, “Elijah anointing,” (Concerning the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ) is used “TWICE.”
The first time 2,000 years ago, when God sent John the Baptist, then again in this day.
At each, “Coming of the Lord,” there is an Elijah prophet who precedes that, “Coming.”
Jesus said concerning John the Baptist.
Matthew 3:3.
For this is he that was spoken of by the prophet Elijah, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.
John, “Prepared the way for the Lord,” John did NOT “Restore anything,” as that which would need to be restored, (The full understanding of the whole Bible,) had not yet been given.
This scripture concerns the Elijah prophet for, “THIS DAY.”
Matthew 17:11.
And Jesus answered and said unto them, Elijah truly shall FIRST COME, and RESTORE all things.
God has fulfilled the above scripture in THIS DAY.
This scripture also predicts the Elijah prophet for “This day”…..
Malachi 4:5.
Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord.
This Elijah prophet comes just before, “The coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord,” which happens in this day.
We are now living in the last days, God has kept His word and sent that prophet, thereby “Restoring” His word to His Bride.
One Sunday morning in June, 1933, God gave seven major continuous visions to His prophet William Marrion Branham (Fulfilling Malachi 4:5 + Matthew 17:11 + Revelation 10:7 and other scriptures)
Five of the seven continuous visions, have already come to pass.
THE SEVENTH VISION.
“The last and seventh vision was wherein I heard a most terrible explosion. As I turned to look I saw nothing but debris, craters, and smoke all over the land of America.”
God has raised the dead on FIVE occasions through His chosen vessel.
God was photographed SIX times, (Veiled in the form of the Pillar of Fire) with His prophet.
God`s chosen vessel was William Marrion Branham.
Check out William Branham, God`s “Vindicated Prophet” for the End Time.
These and other “Prophetical scriptures” fulfilled:
Malachi 4:5.
Matthew 17:11.
Revelation 10:7.
Revelation 3:14.
Revelation 1:16 – 20.
Revelation 2:1.
Revelation 3:1.
Watch this amazing testimony on YouTube:
Ed Byskal – I am a witness (Testimony on William Branham)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ax-wN1lpn4
Russia now has a missile which can destroy a nation the size of France or a state the size of Texas, destruction is one button push away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNfn17y7iNo
The Lord destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of “FORNICATION” and Homosexuality…..
Jude 7.
Even as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to FORNICATION, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of everlasting fire.
Do you see any fornication and or homosexuality in this day ???
Zey all look like Ivanka to me.
Satan wants to make man in his image – androgynous…
Androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics into an ambiguous form. Androgyny may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, gender expression, or sexual identity.
One compelling explanation I have read about this phenomenon is that it represents the extreme form of narcissism ie a man falls in love with himself as a woman
Any way you slice it (no pun) it’s mental illness which is encouraged when it serves an NWO globohomo agenda like in Bruce Jenner’s case
The first thing you have to realize when discussing Bruce Jenner is his extreme narcissism & his thirst for fame.
This drives every action he’s ever taken. Secondly, we have to think of his life as a whole. Before his Olympic glory, he was a much thinner, less muscular man & had crashed and burned in his bid for glory. 4 yrs later, he turns up at the Olympics with his newly sculpted muscular frame and dominates. While we may have been naive back in the 70s, today we’d all realize this was a case of steroid/PED use.
I think he was someone who had fluctuating or low testosterone levels and this is why he experienced the desire to cross dress or “be a woman,” on and off in his life.
As he got older & was no longer on these drugs, his levels probably bottomed out.
Realizing he could make big money, along with what I’m sure were people looking to push this agenda into the mainstream w/a healthy paid day to Jenner, voila. He’s on estrogen & heading for transformation.
I’m surprised he hasn’t killed himself yet, tbh. I expect it will happen within the next couple of yrs. I don’t believe he’s gotten the ship below or ever intends to do so. If he doesn’t kill himself, he’ll probably attempt to “transition” back to Bruce.
I’m hoping for the suicide, personally.
I wonder how/what they paid him with to do such an tasteless foul thing.
Not enough if you ask me.
Glad to see you here, Sallie Ann.
Really lookjing forward to the inside details of Jenner and this obvious PSYOP
“Absurd Black Magick” is so ‘en vogue’ nowadays!
The nagging question is: is Caitlyn really Bruce at all? Why wouldn’t the Hollywood demons simply use someone/something else and tell us it’s Bruce? How would we know? Bruce could be living in Thailand for all we know. Caitlyn’s lips are way to full to be his, even botoxed. The entire face has had plastic surgery. If you look closely you’ll see that the cheek bones are different, the nose is TOTALLY different and so are the eyes. Why are we so reluctant to believe that these creatures are completely fake- like everything else from Hollywood!
I think you hit pay dirt here with your observations!!!! For Bruce to just throw his life’s work away to be a mental case tranny was very hard for me to swallow back in 2015…. I looked at the before Bruce and after Bruce photos…and I think they pulled a FAST ONE on everyone and put in a ringer!!! It’s not really the real Bruce at all….
thank you for delivering this story in exactly the way it needs to be told, as the nonsensical, outrageously disgusting and almost too much to bear psyop extraordinaire that it always was and always will be. it is gratuitous overkill that they are adding more chapters to this sorry-ass atrosity – and based on the can of worms they really opened with this one, i can see this is a psyop they will continue to squeeze as much mileage out of as they can.
these sick bastards are having too much fun with this one to put the brakes on it anytime soon. besides, as you rightly pointed out, the reason they made this whole thing happen, the continued attempt on genociding all things white heterosexual red-blooded american male, is much too important of an ongoing goal.
i see the extra bonus and another point on the disgusting scale is that this thing he is marrying, ‘sophia’, looks like she is a Kardashian, or at least, at first glance, she sure does to me.
bruce jenner is probably my earliest memory of the all american male super star athlete and many Wheatie’s boxes sat on our kitchen table post 1976 olympics. I resent the hell out of my childhood memory being shot to hell. i just read an article yesterday by dr. eowyn on fellowship of the mind and apparently the rumor is that mickey rourke will now be going down this same road, as well. a picture is included with the article, as taken from another media source, and the picture of mickey is quite telling & really adds merit to the rumor. a few ladies and i shared some misery and disgust over this, recalling his 80s hey-days, of course especially 9 1/2 weeks – and not a girl in my high school class didn’t have a dreamy teen crush on this then super fox of the day – another perfect example of destroying the strong, prominent, very masculine white hetero iconic figure. mickey was already going down a bad path with the plastic surgeries and domestic assault legal troubles, so maybe they are offering him an out? sure as hell would not surprise me. i cringe to think about the likeliness of this sort of thing getting even worse : (