The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here

If you read George Orwell’s fictional novel “1984” when you were young, now is an opportune time for a second look. It’s the language of “1984” that’s of particular use. The book is perhaps most applicable for its exploration of the relationship between nuanced language and thought, and the way dishonest, inaccurate language leads to a breakdown of identity and capacity for independent reasoning. Curiously, Orwell was originally planning on titling the book “The Last Man in Europe.”

Orwell demonstrated astonishing prescience when he wrote his book about a cartoon and clown world, one we are witnessing today.

By creating nonsensical jargon, called “newspeak,” that’s only understood by the few workers who employ it, the Crime Syndicate kakistocracy limits the potential for communication. When newspeak becomes the only language spoken, the kakistocracy’s control over the population becomes total and absolute

Newspeak contains no negative terms. For example, the only way to express the meaning of “bad” is through the word “ungood.” Something extremely bad is called “doubleplus ungood.” Newspeak is engineered to remove even the possibility of rebellious thoughts — the words by which such thoughts might be articulated have been eliminated from the language.

“Hate speech” accusations are an extension of shutting off critical commentary against the Crime Syndicate’s covert and overt agendas.

“Goodthinkful” is a newspeak word meaning “naturally orthodox, incapable of thinking a bad thought.”

Ultimately ignoring the negative and bad is an extension of New Age solipsist deception and is fundamentally immoral behavior.

“Doublethink” is the ability to hold two completely contradictory thoughts simultaneously while believing both of them to be true. In Orwell’s book, doublethink was critical to the success of the Kakistocracy as it supported the state-imposed practice of language control, or newspeak.

“Oldspeak” is normal English usage as opposed to technical or propagandist language. This is incredibly common and is used with straw-man fallacious arguments. Occasionally, I refer to a dictionary to see how many words have been willfully altered or created for their purposes. A dictionary is also useful for carefully parsing one’s words.

The particularities of newspeak make it impossible to translate most older English (oldspeak) texts. Thus, holding on to oldspeak is key to holding authoritarian followers and pajama people’s feet to the fire.

“Duckspeak” is a newspeak term that means “to quack like a duck” (literal meaning) or “to speak without thinking.” Duckspeak can be good or “ungood” (bad) depending on who is speaking and whether what they are saying aligns with Big Brother’s ideals.

“Thoughtcrime” is an Orwellian neologism used to describe an illegal thought. A thoughtcrime is the criminal act of holding unspoken beliefs, judgments or doubts that oppose or question Ingsoc.

Quote from the book: “In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

“Facecrime” is a concept in which one’s facial expressions, known to be a reflection of one’s thoughts, can be a violation of the law, if those expressions are interpreted as subversive or disapproving of the ruling kakistocracy.

“2+2=5” is an obviously false dogma that one may be required to believe.

“Groupthink” is a psychological phenomenon that occurs within a group of people in which the desire for harmony or conformity in the group results in an irrational or dysfunctional decision-making outcome.

“The Thinkpol” uses criminal psychology and omnipresent surveillance (telescreens, microphones, informers) to search for, find, monitor and arrest all citizens of Oceania who could commit a thoughtcrime that would challenge to the status quo authority of the Crime Syndicate and the regime of the kakistocracy (aka Big Brother).

“Resistance” is one of the critical questions of “1984.” Is there any real organized resistance at all? Or is it all a facade? The underground resistance movement, known as the Brotherhood and led by one Emmanuel Goldstein, is mostly cointelpro. Goldstein is merely symbolic fake opposition.

“The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism”: Divide-and-conquer Hegelian dialectic — a subversive book that explains ideologies that are practically identical, and the public’s ignorance of this fact is imperative so that they might continue believing otherwise.

“Ingsocs” is the fictional political Party of the totalitarian government of Oceania. Glibly O’Brien explains to Smith:

We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means, it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.

Ingsoc represents the solipsist and nihilistic view that the universe and all knowledge, meaning and values exist only in the collective mind of the Party (aka Crime Syndicate). Reality is what the Party says it is.

Solipsism is effectively the mentality and rule by the likes of Israel Keyes, the Columbine killers, Sons of Sam and Ted Bundy. This serial-killer mentality holds that knowledge of anything outside one’s own mind is unsure. The external world cannot be known and might not exist outside the mind. As a metaphysical position, solipsism’s conclusion is that the world and other minds do not really exist. In this extreme position, the solipsist believes himself to be the only true authority.

The Future

Inner Party member O’Brien describes the Party’s vision of the future:

There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always — do not forget this, Winston — always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.

Other Superstates: Eurasia practices the ideology of neo-Bolshevism enslavement. Eastasia is a blood ritual death cult with morally abhorrent practices that set no value on human life. In today’s world, this group pushes concepts like global warming caused by humans and Gaia worship.

False-flag operations: Winston’s girlfriend, Julia, is convinced that the perpetual bombing of London is merely a false-flag operation designed to convince the populace that a war is occurring.

Superstate Wars: Fought over the capture and use of slave labor, human trafficking and selling the population drugs. Perpetual war consumes human labor and commodities so that the economy of a superstate cannot support economic equality, with a high standard of life for every citizen. By using up most of the produced goods, the proles are kept poor and uneducated.

Proles are the masses outside of the control network. They have liberal sex lives, rampant degeneracy and constant entertainment undisturbed by the Crime Syndicate, who also profit off of it. Divorce and prostitution are permitted. The proles live in poverty and are kept sedated with alcohol, drugs, pornography and a national lottery. Consumer goods are of low quality and rarely last long. Proles are viewed as marginal economic units and are generally completely disregarded and ignored by the kakistocracy.

An “unperson” is someone who has been vaporized. Vaporization is when a person is secretly murdered and erased from society, the present, the universe and existence.

The Party Youth League is the new generation of citizens. They have no memory of life before Big Brother and have no family ties or emotional sentiment. It’s the model society envisioned by the Crime Syndicate.

“Ownlife” is the principle that a Party member is expected to have no free time. Big Brother wishes for Party members to always be at work or taking part in some kind of communal recreation when they are not eating or sleeping. Solitude is frowned upon.

“Memory holes” are the alteration or disappearance of inconvenient or embarrassing books, documents, photographs, video, transcripts or other records, such as from a website or other archive, particularly as part of an attempt to give the impression that something never happened.

Quote from “1984”: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified…”

The Ministry of Truth (Minitrue) oversees propaganda and memory holing. The main character, Winston Smith, works in the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth as an editor, negating historical records to make the past conform to the ever-changing Party line and deleting references to unpersons (people who have been “vaporised,” i.e. not only killed by the state but denied existence even in history or memory).

Internalizing 1984: Completely buying into the lies. The method of 1984 is imbalancing the neocortex of the brain. This is the brain’s higher level executive control center. Once diminished, people are being made into two types of polarized creatures: dominators and those willing to capitulate to domination – in other words, slave owners and slaves.

For example, Winston’s neighbor Parsons praises his 7-year-old daughter for turning him in to the Party for being a thought-criminal.