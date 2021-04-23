John Kerry Publicly Stated WTC 7 Brought Down Intentionally in Controlled Fashion

During the 2004 presidential campaign, John Kerry was filmed with a small gathering taking questions. The outcome illustrates why these campaigns have become controlled, orchestrated events. After all, you never know when the truth might suddenly come right at you.

The questioner asked Kerry about WTC 7 on 9/11. For reference, the second video is the infamous WTC leaseholder “Lucky” Larry Silverstein going off script, stating that WTC 7 was “pulled,” which is a demolition term. The third video is BBC stating WTC 7 (aka the Solomon Building) fell 26 minutes before it actually happened. Once again and as we have often seen, the players are messing up the script.

Kerry’s answer should floor anyone. This was after the cartoon physics NIST report stated WTC7 fell from “structural failure caused by fire” with no claim of a demolition. It suggests that Kerry, like Silverstein, forgot the script. Abraham Lincoln said it best: “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” Or a second theory is that a presidential candidate (like most Americans) was largely clueless or disinterested in what transpired that day. Either would be a nasty scenario giving license to rampant criminal conspiracy.

Separately, John Kerry also claimed to be uninformed about his family background, which he claimed was Irish. But this was subterfuge.

Trump Weighs in on Buildings on 9/11

In a radio interview on Sept. 11, 2001 — before the “Sharknado” narrative even got started — Donald Trump essentially gave the logical Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth version of the World Trade Center towers free fall. The Architects and Engineers presentation can be viewed in the second video below. Trump, who was knowledgeable about the buildings, called the towers “very strong structures” and stated only powerful explosives could have taken them down. He dismissed cartoon physics and remarked that an aluminum plane could not have sliced through the steel-girded exterior.

Trump’s interview aired on Sept. 11, 2001. Clearly at this point, he hadn’t yet received the Crime Syndicate memo.

Lucky Larry Silverstein Deviates from His Script

BBC Jumps the Gun

The Forbidden Questions of 9/11