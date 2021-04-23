‘Fentanyl Is Here:’ Las Vegas Suffers 200% Surge in Overdose Deaths

By Tyler Durden | 17 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — America has been engulfed with a drug problem for decades, but the situation is quickly deteriorating as the largest inbound fentanyl traffic into the country was recently reported. Not surprising, but Las Vegas has been the latest metro area to suffer an “alarming” surge in overdose deaths.

According to Las Vegas Sun, fentanyl killed 219 people in the Las Vegas Valley in 2020, a stunning 200% increase from the prior year.

During the 2015-18 opioid crisis that ravaged many metros across the US, Clark County, Nevada, the area that houses Las Vegas, recorded annual reductions in opioid overdoses and deaths.

Since then, Mexican fentanyl has flooded the town, and overdoses/deaths have soared.

“We said fentanyl was coming,” Metro Police Capt. John Pelletier told reporters Thursday. “Fentanyl is here.”

Reporters questioned Pelletier about how the drug crisis is going so far (on a year-to-date basis), he answered: “not good.” […]