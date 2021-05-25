Flower Power Sowed Seeds of 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy

Timothy Leary was a key operative of cultural Marxism, proclaiming in 1967 that a new race will evolve to replace the old. After urging Congress to make drugs like LSD illegal, he shows up in the San Francisco area preaching a Madison Avenue style message of “tune in, turn on, drop out”. The idea was to focus rebellious energies on navel gazing.

(((Allen Cohen))), another character in this battle of the cultures, said, “Hippies felt they were agents of a dawning of a new age. An age in which the warrior spirit that vaulted western man to domination would be dissolved in the spiritual transcendence of the saint.”

In December 1965, (((Bill Graham))) (aka Wulf Grajonca) came in and got control of The Fillmore theater in San Francisco after its black owner mysteriously died. Suddenly, the great black vocalists of that era made way for the introduction of psychedelic acid-rock bands.

Also arriving on the scene was the “Breaking Bad” biochemist drug cooker of the era, one (((Dr. Alexander “Sasha” Shulgin))). Somehow Shulgin managed to obtain a DEA Schedule I permit to concoct 230 psychoactive compounds (including ecstasy) that just so happened to make the rounds, spreading rapidly in the Bay Area and eventually the country. At this time, Shulgin was also appointed by (((Bob Sager))), the head of the U.S. DEA’s Western Laboratories, to advise on drug compounds, including providing samples.

The scene’s movers and shakers rarely, if ever, suffered any serious legal consequences for their rampant and very open use of — and sometimes trafficking of — illicit drugs. The question posed is why, if these people were really challenging the status quo, did the state not use its law enforcement powers to silence troublemakers?

Other promoters were (((Abbie Hoffman))), who said, “Kill your parents.” (((Bob Dylan))) (aka Robert Zimmerman) preached a “reorganization of culture.” To quote Dylan, “I have to go within.”

This is essentially magical thinking designed to influence toward individual isolation and prolonged childhood. Degenerate Jim Morrison of The Doors and known as the “Lizard King” said matter of factly to the NYT that he was “interested in revolt, disorder and chaos.” The photo above shows Morrison with an Aleister Crowley idol.

“Boy love” promoter, ’50s Beat poet and closet communist (((Allen Ginsberg))) (1926-1997) wrote inane prose for “chosen people,” who understood his secret code. For the other 99.9% of us on the “uncool” plantation, Ginsberg’s so-called “poetry” reads like yet more pilpuring — and very perverted at that. Ginsberg defined moral relativism with his refrain: “What is obscenity and to whom?”

As we pointed out in our mention of Star Wars in yesterday’s post, the pithy phrase “Feel- Don’t Think” was used as neuro-linguistic programming.

The fonte of this modernity struggle for ethics and morality started in earnest with denazification after WWII. This was the opening to implement it on large populations. The OSS hired a large number of native German speaking European Jews (such as Henry Kissenger) to run intelligence operations against the Axis powers. This gave these players a big toehold after the war when the “denazification” program was instituted. These Jews were then given carte blanche to undertake whatever schemes their hearts desired. This was the primary complaint of General George Patton before his assassination.

Patton Assassinated to Suppress His Criticism of Post-War Policy

Hidden barely read Winter Watch gem: William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)

The godfather of this re-education was (((Kurt Lewin))), who pushed a strategy of tension to break down so-called “authoritarian personality,” “anti-Semitic” or “fascistic tendencies”. Fascistic characteristics would include the promotion of mental acumen, respectability, orderliness, cleanliness, and physical prowess.

(((Gyorgy Lukas))) was a kingpin of promoting degraded culture as the focus of Red Vanguard anarcho-tyranny which is being ramped up to end game levels at the present time.

György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguard Anarcho Tyranny

As a centerpiece of this campaign, the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations was launched in 1946 as an Institute for Mind Control and Human Behavior. This was funded by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. It became known as the focal point in Britain for psychoanalysis and the psychodynamic theories of (((Sigmund Freud))) and his followers. Eric Trist, a co-founder of the Tavistock Institute, was the protégé of Kurt Lewin.

The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry

The authoritarian personality studies came from a book penned by (((Theodor Adorno))), one of the founders of cultural Marxism from the Frankfurt School that the National Socialists booted out in 1933. I have gone through the book and, per usual, it is page after page of gibberish and pilpuring. One can read 15 pages before coming across a coherent thought. It essentially states that “Nazis” (aka “fascists”) tend to have fundamental good (strong family ties, paternal, masculinity) worldviews that should be eradicated.

Chapter 23 of the book gives the basic punchline claim and tenet: that “the tolerant are more happy because they can engage in self-gratification [aka do as they wilt] behavior.” Therefore, “eros” is recommended to counter the fascist personality.

Here is Eros 2021 style as performed by Lil Nas X. 2.4 million views in two days and thousands of adoring comments (if real?) below.

At the same time SNL enthusiastically promotes the sterile homosexual Lil Nas X, it engages in stupid mocking of Ireland and something called “Celtic Women”.

Eros stems from (((Sigmund Freud’s ))) crackpot theory on repressed sexuality, and that men want to have intercourse with their mothers, are obsessed with their anus, etc, etc.

Next foundation backed Albert Kinsey was rolled out to create fraudulent made up data about sexual behaviors and norms to support the eros meme.

(((Herbert Marcuse))) took this repression theory and wrote more gibberish in a book called Eros and Civilization. The short version is that Eros (pleasure principle – leisure and pleasure) and hedonism should flourish. Cultural Marxism, also known as Critical Theory, was essentially destructive criticism of the main elements of Western culture, including Christianity, small scale non-monopolistic capitalism, authority, the family, patriarchy, hierarchy, morality, tradition, sexual restraint, loyalty, patriotism, nationalism, heredity, ethnic identity, convention and conservatism.

Incidentally, in looking at these books, they are footnoted in the extreme. Indeed, it is a who’s who of the whole Jewish cultural Marxist regime. And they love to give each other a big circle jerk of citations.

In the U.S., this philosophy was taught in spades at the shit-storm universities, such as Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, and Berkeley. It was institutionalized via foundation grants (the Macy Foundation was key). University Ph.D. paper mills were set up in the quarter century after the war to infuse cultural Marxism into society. Once properly ingrained, the drugs, sex and rock-and-roll phase was rolled out.

As birth rates collapsed in white regions, we are now in the transhumanist end game phase; as, after all, there is no need for the neurotics to worry about fascists when everybody is a robot.