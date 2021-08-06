William Mellon Hitchcock: Bon Vivant Who Helped Bankroll the LSD Counterculture

The Mellon family has many made-men connections to the American intelligence community, and Mellon family foundations have frequently been used as financial conduits for CIA and Crime Syndicate operations.

Patriarch Andrew Mellon (1855-1937) is noted for the tenants of “Mellonomics,” which is differentiated by anti-unionism, tax cuts for the rich, low wages, curtailing government regulation, low interest rates and stock speculation.

Millionaire banker Paul Mellon was the son of Andrew Mellon, U.S. President Hoover’s Treasury Secretary, and ambassador to Great Britain. Paul Mellon was OSS station chief in London and a liaison to British intelligence.

Richard Helms was a frequent weekend guest of the Mellon patriarchs in Pittsburgh, Penn., during his tenure as CIA director (1966-1973), according to Martin A. Lee and Bruce Schlain’s book “Acid Dreams” (1985).

William “Billy” Mellon Hitchcock (1910-1989) was heir to the Gulf Oil fortune and nephew of Pittsburgh financier Andrew Mellon. Accordingly, he lived a “carefree” life and played key roles with other usual suspects in New Underworld Order social and cultural debasement projects of the times.

From Lyndon LaRouche’s “Dope, Inc.” [ibid., pp. 242-246] we learn:

William Mellon Hitchcock was Timothy Leary’s “Godfather” and “the Daddy Warbucks of the Counterculture.” In the early 60s, Billy Mellon-Hitchock almost singlehandedly bankrolled mass-production and distribution of LSD (which, hardly by coincidence, was at the time the subject of testing by the CIA’s secret MK-ULTRA program) — financing this effort through known CIA fronts like Castle Bank in the Bahamas [founded by Watergate burglar E. Howard Hunt’s onetime boss, Paul Helliwell, paymaster for the Bay of Pigs invasion], the Meyer Lansky syndicate’s bank of choice for its money-laundering. Its special clientele also included Miami mob ally Bebe Rebozo, President Richard M. Nixon, Nixon campaign contributor and Golden Triangle heroin druglord Robert Vesco, the CIA’s George Bush, and certain anti-Castro Cubans …

Hitchcock turned over Millbrook — a 4,000-acre estate in Dutchess County, New York — to Timothy Leary’s International Federation for Internal Freedom. William was introduced to LSD and Leary through his sister, Peggy Hitchcock, who Leary introduced to LSD the year before and with whom he had a brief affair.

In his autobiography, Timothy Leary wrote:

Peggy Hitchcock was an international jet-setter, renowned as the colorful patroness of the livelier arts and confidante of jazz musicians, race car drivers, writers, movie stars. Stylish, with a wry sense of humor, Peggy was considered the most innovative and artistic of the Andrew Mellon family. Peggy was easily bored, intellectually ambitious, and looking for a project capable of absorbing her whirlwind energy. And that was us.

All manner of operatives would show up at Millbrock such as the boy pederast Allen Ginsberg.

Lee and Shlain described the scene at Millbrook:

There were large aquariums with unusual fish, while other animals, dogs, cats, goats, wandered freely through the house. People stayed up all night tripping and prancing around the estate. (A stash of liquid acid had spilled in Richard Alpert’s suitcase, soaking his underwear, when the psychedelic fraternity was traveling back from Zihuatanejo, so anyone could get high merely by sucking on his briefs.) Everyone was always either just coming down from a trip or planning to take one. Some dropped acid for 10 days straight, increasing the dosage and mixing in other drugs. Even the children and dogs were said to have taken LSD.

In 1968, Billy Hitchcock financed Tim Scully’s LSD lab. The product from the lab was distributed by The Brotherhood of Eternal Love, which was also arranged by Hitchcock. The Brotherhood was dubbed the “Hippie Mafia” by the police. They produced and distributed drugs in hopes of starting a “psychedelic revolution” in the United States.

Hitchcock went to Sausilito, Calif., and underwrote two chemists, Nick Sands and Tim Scully, to expanded the operation to manufacture millions of hits of Orange Sunshine LSD.

The Brotherhood began to distribute the drug – often for free – and, by sheer cowinkydink, with funds raised from smuggling Afghan hashish, which they brought directly from Kabul and Kandahar. It was an audacious global smuggling operation, with drugs stashed in musical instruments, in a VW camper van and, in quintessentially Californian style, inside hollowed-out surfboards. Hitchcock seemed to have mysterious “connections” to facilitate such a global operation.

According to Michael Randall, a formative member of the Brotherhood, the plan was to drive down the price of LSD through mass production. In other words, to distribute “so much Orange Sunshine that it would become virtually free. We had a deep spiritual commitment to what we were doing,” Leary wrote.

Their activities came to an end on Aug. 5, 1972, when a drug raid was executed on the group. Police arrested dozens of Brotherhood members in California, Oregon and Maui. Curiously, little jail time was served by anyone in the group.

In early 1973, Billy Hitchcock was threatened with 24 years in prison for tax evasion if he didn’t help the government convict the prime movers of the LSD (and hashish) cartel. Billy, the financier and promoter, turned informant, provided evidence and testified against Tim Scully and Nick Sand. They were both indicted in April 1973. Scully served a couple years in prison, and Hitchcock walked scot-free.

Per The New York Slimes in 1974:

Hitchcock, then a 34‐year‐old multi-millionaire, told the jurors that for years he and the defendants were close friends. He described at length his involvement in the drug manufacturing scheme and said the four had spent a great deal of time together here and at his estate in Millbrook, N. Y. In operating the business, according to the testimony, Mr. Hitchcock, the defendants and others traveled to London, Munich, Brussels, Zurich, the Bahamas and throughout the United States. They always returned, however, to Windsor, Calif., where their lab was secreted in the basement of a small wooden farmhouse.

Scully and Sands were the subject of the 2015 British documentary “The Sunshine Makers.” This appears to be difficult to locate online.

Winter Watch Takeaway

To our eyes, the open-source material on Hitchcock and his operations look rather scrubbed and memory holed.

Hitchcock also had ties to Ronald Stark, the U.S. intelligence asset who has been linked to Charles Manson and some of the more radical theories surrounding the Process Church of Final Judgement.

Next, Hitchcock’s tentacles moved on to the Meyer Lansky-linked Resorts International; which, in 1970, evolved into a private intelligence operation known as “Intertel.” Hitchcock was the largest investor.

He was an associate of the notorious Bernie Cornfeld and Seymour “The Head” Lazare, directors of the Swiss-based Investors Overseas Services (IOS), a money laundry outfit for the Mafia, Third World dictators, and the CIA. When a financial shortage was perceived at IOS, their assets were transferred to Robert Vesco, whose network of corporations are alleged to have been a CIA front by William Spector, a former CIA operative.

The history of Resorts International has been brilliantly detailed in Jim Hougan’s book “Spooks.” This leads down many other rabbit holes but is beyond the scope of this intro to Hitchcock. More is here.

Resorts Intl. is in the middle of not only the Watergate affair but also a vast array of intelligence operations that include anti-Castro Cubans, Mafia bagmen, illegal campaign contributions, and money-laundering. The Nixon and Rebozo involvements with Resorts Intl. is only the tip of a very old and very dirty iceberg, and Hitchcock has managed to stay quietly in the shadows of the infamous politicos [source: “Sinister Forces —A Warm Gun: A Grimoire of American Political Witchcraft” by Peter Levenda].

