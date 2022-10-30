Pelosi Assault Incident Spins from Victimhood to a Bizzarro World San Francisco Scene

The alleged assault incident at the home of leftist heavyweights, the Pelosis, started out as a victimhood ploy to tag MAGA fanaticism/right wing ideology as the perpetrator.

Dementia Brandon quickly chimed in, “This is despicable.” He claimed that the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, shouted, “Where’s Nancy? as supposedly used on Jan. 6. ” “This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This attack,” said San Francisco’s state Senator, Scott Weiner, “is terrifying and the direct result of toxic right-wing rhetoric.”

But then in a revelation of “you can’t make this up”, the real truth turned out to be something else.

This is the scene, and shows that the Pelosis lived in a large house on a city street in Pacific Heights- and not a high security compound as has been claimed.

Par for the course is the lack of CCTV or police cam footage around the incident.

#1 – the cops bodycam footage, will be unavailable due to the “investigation.” #2 – the security footage will be “turned over” to the police but not released for security or privacy concerns. It’s a classic play for those in power. — Brandon Brownson (@bbrownso) October 30, 2022

The perp one David DePape, 42 was discovered in the house in his underwear. Apparently a hammer was used in the alleged assault of Paul Pelosi, 82- Nancy Pelosi’s husband. San Francisco Police say that DePape entered the Pelosis’ home around 2:30 a.m. in the morning.

Pelosi takes bathroom break from spat and makes 911 call. Paul Pelosi knows DePape’s name as David and tells police he’s a “friend.”

A fly over photo of the residence shows broken glass debris from the wrong direction as if the strike point was from inside. Other reports suggest the police broke in. All rather sketchy.

As a cop for 11 yrs in St. Louis I never once worked a burglary where the broken glass and debris at the entry point was OUTSIDE the residence. pic.twitter.com/Fs5DYEuwHp — D. W. Wilber (@DWWilber1) October 29, 2022

The perp suspect one David DePape, 42 lived with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, complete with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree. A closer look reveals the characteristics of a homeless encampment and “an open drug scene.” In the driveway, there is a broken-down camper van. On the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed in. Both are filled with garbage typical of such structures in homeless encampments. People come and go from the house and the vehicles, neighbors say, in part to partake in the use of a potent psychedelic drug, ibogaine.

Neighbors described DePape as a homeless addict with a politics that was, left-wing, but of secondary importance to his psychotic and paranoid behavior. “What I know about the family is that they’re very radical activists,” said one of DePape’s neighbors, a woman who only gave her first name, Trish. “They seem very left. They are all about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they’re very detached from reality.

CNN reported that a woman named Laura Hayes, who said she worked with DePape 10 years ago making hemp bracelets, said he had been living in a storage shed. “He talks to angels,” she said, and told her that “there will be a hard time coming.”

The Rolling Stone ran the classic phony looking backstory that strikes us as narrative driven, claiming DePape purported various “conspiracy theory” Qanon themes. Tweet swarms online are quite laughable in their attempts to pin this San Francisco bizzarro world scene on a right winger.

A source, the Santa Monica Observer, speculates on what went down. A reminder that in August, 2022 Paul Pelosi had a run in with the law over a DUI and wrecked vehicle.

“According to SFPD “RP [Reporting Person] stated that there’s a male in the home and that he’s going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but he advised that his name is David, and that he is a friend,” the dispatch official said. “RP sounded somewhat confused.”

It’s been a rumor for years in SF that Paul Pelosi is gay. David Depape is said to be a Castro Nudist. “The lunatic who allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi is a Berkeley resident and a ‘Former Castro Nudist Protester’ and hemp ‘jewelry maker’

Ok, so here’s the theory, as related to me by a source: “Castro Nudists are a group of really radical gay male prostitutes that parade around naked with c–k rings. First of all, the Police did not come in response to an alarm. They come in response to a “wellness check”. So someone called them to check on Pelosi.”

“When he didn’t answer the phone, the cops broke the sliding glass door to get in. Pelosi was struggling with the suspect, who was in his underwear.”

“And then there was the press conference when they didn’t know the mic was on. During that, a reporter confirmed that the suspect was a gay Castro Nudist, but (authorities) told him he couldn’t use it.”