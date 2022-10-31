Henry Makow – Young Women are Desperate

henrymakow.com | Oct. 30, 2022

I have been watching YouTube Shorts, a new feature that competes with TikTok. Men used to be the #One Employer of women as wives and mothers. Men are no longer hiring. Women are freaking out.

Men aren’t interested in marrying women who have had multiple sex partners (and abortions.)

They aren’t interested in marrying career-driven women.

They aren’t interested in being robbed. 85% of divorces are initiated by women! Many young women today are gold diggers selling sex. Their strategy is to have his child and then divorce him.



YouTube Shorts is full of testimony from women trying to figure out what to do.