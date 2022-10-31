Left-Wing EU Commissioner Warns Musk, “The Bird Will Fly By Our Rules”

ReMix | Oct. 30, 2022

Among the various challenges Elon Musk faces as the new owner of Twitter, one of his biggest might be the European Union, especially if he moves forward with many of his promised efforts to restore free speech on the platform.

After Musk tweeted that “the bird is free!” following his purchase of Twitter, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton warned him, writing, “In Europe, the bird will fly by our [European Union] rules.”

Breton simply wrote “DSA,” referring to the EU’s Digital Service Act, which is a broad act, but one of the fundamental elements of the act is designed to regulate and restrict speech on the web under the guise of “combating hate speech.” In essence, the DSA gives the EU broad powers to censor political dissidents and political speech it deems a threat to the power of the left-liberal establishment.

