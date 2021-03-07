7 European Nations Halt AstraZeneca Jabs On Reports Of ‘Serious’ Blood Clots

By Tyler Durden | 11 March 2021

Update (0954ET): Iceland has become the latest European nation to suspend the AstraZeneca jab.

ICELAND HAS ALSO SUSPENDED USE OF THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE

ZERO HEDGE — The tiny island nation has confirmed roughly 6K COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, which is roughly 2% of the population.

Back on the Continent, the EMA (the European equivalent of the FDA) confirmed that it has counted no fewer than 30 incidents of harmful blood clots in patients who received the vaccine, including at least one case in Denmark where the patient died.

Update (0820ET): More countries have followed Denmark by suspending approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine. Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, and Italy have now opted to halt use of the vaccine, creating more problems for Europe’s sluggish vaccine rollout.

The halts follow incidents involving blood clots in patients who recently received the vaccine. Two incidents were reported in Austria, although Vienna is allowing the vaccine to continue to be used, at least for now. Serious cases of blood clotshave been reported in Denmark and other countries as well. […]