‘Influencers’ Are Being Paid by the Government [aka Taxpayers] to Shill Covid Jabs to Children, NYT Reveals

August 21, 2021

From the Oval Office, President Biden and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo pitch Covid-19 jabs to kids, July 14, 2021. PHOTO: Wikicommons

By Chris Menahan | 3 August 2021

INFORMATION LIBERATION — “Influencers” on TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram are being paid $1,000 a month by state and local governments working together with the White House to shill Big Pharma’s experimental injections to their child audiences.

The potentially illegal government-funded propaganda program targeting children was detailed Sunday in a glowing article from the New York Times.

From The New York Times:

To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit an ‘Influencer Army’

The White House has teamed up with TikTok stars, while some states are paying “local micro influencers” for pro-vaccine campaigns.

By Taylor Lorenz
Aug. 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Ellie Zeiler, 17, a TikTok creator with over 10 million followers, received an email in June from Village Marketing, an influencer marketing agency. It said it was reaching out on behalf of another party: the White House.

Would Ms. Zeiler, a high school senior who usually posts short fashion and lifestyle videos, be willing, the agency wondered, to participate in a White House-backed campaign encouraging her audience to get vaccinated against the coronavirus?

“There is a massive need to grow awareness within the 12-18 age range,” Village Marketing wrote to Ms. Zeiler’s business email. “We’re moving fast and have only a few available slots to fill, so please let us know ASAP.”

Ms. Zeiler quickly agreed, joining a broad, personality-driven campaign to confront an increasingly urgent challenge in the fight against the pandemic: vaccinating the youthful masses, who have the lowest inoculation rates of any eligible age group in the United States. […]

