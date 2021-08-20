‘Influencers’ Are Being Paid by the Government [aka Taxpayers] to Shill Covid Jabs to Children, NYT Reveals

By Chris Menahan | 3 August 2021

INFORMATION LIBERATION — “Influencers” on TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram are being paid $1,000 a month by state and local governments working together with the White House to shill Big Pharma’s experimental injections to their child audiences.

The potentially illegal government-funded propaganda program targeting children was detailed Sunday in a glowing article from the New York Times.

In addition to the efforts by the White House, state and local governments have begun paying “local micro influencers” — those with 5,000 to 100,000 followers — up to $1,000 a month to promote Covid-19 vaccines to their fans. https://t.co/5f0CC3x50K — NYT Media (@nytmedia) August 3, 2021

From The New York Times:

To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit an ‘Influencer Army’ The White House has teamed up with TikTok stars, while some states are paying “local micro influencers” for pro-vaccine campaigns. By Taylor Lorenz

Aug. 1, 2021 LOS ANGELES — Ellie Zeiler, 17, a TikTok creator with over 10 million followers, received an email in June from Village Marketing, an influencer marketing agency. It said it was reaching out on behalf of another party: the White House. Would Ms. Zeiler, a high school senior who usually posts short fashion and lifestyle videos, be willing, the agency wondered, to participate in a White House-backed campaign encouraging her audience to get vaccinated against the coronavirus? “There is a massive need to grow awareness within the 12-18 age range,” Village Marketing wrote to Ms. Zeiler’s business email. “We’re moving fast and have only a few available slots to fill, so please let us know ASAP.” Ms. Zeiler quickly agreed, joining a broad, personality-driven campaign to confront an increasingly urgent challenge in the fight against the pandemic: vaccinating the youthful masses, who have the lowest inoculation rates of any eligible age group in the United States. […]