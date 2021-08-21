Michael Mitchell: 65-year-old ‘Braveheart’ actor receives both Sinovac injections, then third Pfizer ‘booster’ shot, dead 6 days later

3 August 2021

THE COVID BLOG — A 65-year-old actor, bodybuilder and former Mr. Universe is dead after proudly admitting his voluntary guinea pig status.

Mr. Michael Mitchell received his first experimental Sinovac Coronavac “inactivated virus” injection on February 22, according to his Facebook page. Coronavac is used pretty much everywhere (including Mexico and the Philippines) except the United States, Russia and Western Europe. He received the second injection on March 20. He reported no apparent adverse effects. But Mr. Mitchell and a friend immediately wondered if the China-made Coronavac injections would suffice for international travel.

Virtue signaling commences

Note that Mr. Mitchell’s entire Facebook page was scrubbed of all posts sometime this past weekend. Only one post remains – his wedding announcement from 2013. But the virtue signaling was very strong after the second injection. Mr. Mitchell posted an image of Charlie Brown on March 31 that said “Good grief, just wear the mask.” […]