Vaccination Mortality Data, Research of Prestigious Medical Doctor Suppressed

Peter Aaby is a Danish-Swedish medical doctor who, in 1978, established the Bandim Health Project, a health and demographic surveillance system in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa. Aaby, who has overseen the project since ’78, was awarded the Novo Nordisk Prize, the most important Danish award within health research, in 2000.

Aaby administered vaccines in Africa for nearly 40 years and in time documented outcomes. But, curiously, his Wikipedia page doesn’t list his most recent groundbreaking research and revelations.

Due to a chunky and incomplete deployment of the DPT-tetanus-pertussin vaccine in Guinea-Bissau 30 years ago, an opportunity arose to study the outcomes among large groups of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. The outcomes were shocking. In urban populations, infants who had been vaccinated suffered a mortality rate five times higher than those who were not vaccinated. Among older urban children, the mortality rate among those vaccinated higher by 2.22 to 1 margin than those who were not. Among rural children, the death toll was 1.92 to 1.

Aaby assembled a research list of 376 articles in NIH PubMed on vaccine effects:

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services examined the adverse vaccine reaction reporting. Preliminary data were collected from June 2006 through October 2009 on 715,000 patients, and 1.4 million doses (of 45 different vaccines) that were given to 376,452 individuals.

Of these doses, 35,570 possible reactions (2.6 percent of vaccinations) were identified. This is an average of 890 possible events, an average of 1.3 events per clinician, per month. This data was presented at the 2009 AMIA conference.

Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common but under-reported. Although 25 percent of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3 percent of all adverse drug events and 1 percent to 13 percent of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1 percent of vaccine-adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Note the report’s conclusion on dealing with the captured and corrupt CDC. It illustrates how infestation by bad elements into key position can stonewall the efforts of white hats and is a template for how the kakistocracy sistema works.

Unfortunately, there was never an opportunity to perform system performance assessments, because the necessary CDC contacts were no longer available, and the CDC consultants responsible for receiving data were no longer responsive to multiple requests to proceed with testing and evaluation.

