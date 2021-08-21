Vaccine propaganda BOT FARM catapults Big Pharma lies across social media while those who tell the truth are silenced

By Lance D. Johnson | 4 August 2021

NATURAL NEWS — Social media algorithms are being used to not only identify and eliminate certain facts and truths, but these AI systems are also being used to promote certain types of propaganda, to brainwash the public into accepting falsehoods as if they are popular messages of truth. To make matters worse, unscrupulous operatives are using vaccine propaganda BOT FARMS to catapult Big Pharma’s lies across social media, to instill fear in the public and advocate for more government and corporate control over lives. The latest bot farm was caught spreading lies about the unvaccinated to garner public support for vaccine passports and a system of segregation against healthy, naturally-immune people.

Social media users are beginning to spot deceptive propaganda and come to realize that these personalized messages are being used en masse to convince the public of specific narratives. These bot farms are being used to guilt and shame the unvaccinated, so they feel compelled to comply. These bot farms demoralize and discourage people from speaking up and taking action, as their civil liberties are threatened. These bot farms give the impression that a lie is a universal truth openly accepted by many people. This manipulation is culling people’s motivation, determination, and silencing their will. […]