Russ Winter Joins Wisdom Circle Brain Trust for Another Round

Russ and the Brain Trust of Chris Weinhart, Dave Scorpio and Guiseppe Vafanculo meet up to discuss the latest developments in the full tilt Cartoon World shit-show. Topics and flavor are different from Wednesday’s show with Dino Ryan.

We ask the question – what are the Covid variants (UK, Brazil) all about.

The Crime Syndicate’s program of ruination of children and youth was discussed along side two recent related Winter Watch posts.

Frenetically Paced TV Shows Like ‘Sponge Bob’ Destroy Children’s Attention Span

What’s in Satan’s Toybox? ‘Gender Neutral’ Dolls for Confusexuals

Next up was a skewering of the NY Slimes op-ed piece: The Latest Clown World BS from the New York Slimes is the Op-ed ‘Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole’

Finally we dissected the vast gap between the distorted perception within clown world elements – versus the reality in The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing

The show picks up here at 05:45 and I stay for about an hour..