Fight Club: Is the Black-Eye Epidemic Among Politicians, Celebs Just Some Big Coinkydink?

Hanlon’s Razor is one of the greatest mental “don’t look there” cover-up cons and scams of all time. It holds: Don’t attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity or incompetence. Complete nonsense!

In terms of the epidemic of blackened left eyes among elites and celebrities, one would have to believe these people are the epitome of clumsiness and careless behavior. One also is left to wonder why the vast majority of these bruises involve the left eye. Does the right eye have unique protection when these “accidents” happen?

The latest to join the black eye club is Mitt Romney who quipped, about his fall and black eye: “I went to CPAC. That was the problem.”

The 1879, Freeman’s Journal (out of Ireland) stated, “A black eye is said to be the devil’s mark. The bruised left eye has also been referred to as the “Illuminati shiner.” To our eyes, it looks like a very professionally done cosmetic job or an injury done in such a manner as to not cause actual eye damage. As such, black left eyes may be a ritual calling card. An alternative theory holds that this is a control mechanism delivered by handlers to keep these individuals in line.

It has been said that getting a black left eye is part of a cult/Illuminati high-level initiation ritual in which the pledge must “eat pain” in order to become more powerful. Are these are high-level cult members climbing higher in the pyramid?

Observably, there seems to be an eye-covering obsession or fad in the entertainment world. Sheer coinkydink? The left eye identifies the individual as a son of Osiris, God of the Dead.

Here are some left-eye shiners among the famous that appear professionally administered. Just conjecture?

