The Mystery of the Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend

A Note from Russ: “I usually write the Winter Watch posts on the general topic of what we consider staged deceptions, sometimes called false flags. Torchy has done a deep dive into one of the more dicey characters of these events. What follows is the Crime Syndicate running a full court press of misdirection and confusion.

I personally consider Danley to be a cutout and her beau Stephan Paddock to be a patsy or a cutout. I lean toward cutout due to bizarre acting and behavior of Paddock’s brother Eric. [See ‘Shooter’s Brother Linked to Crisis Communications Management PR Firm and Pulse Nightclub‘] I believe the reference to killing whites in a witness statement below is just racial agitprop thrown into the mix. The multiple shooters story line that gained traction is likely more misdirection, although I wouldn’t entirely rule out some targeted individuals being hit at the venue. I have closely examined nearly all of the stunningly few videos from this so-called ‘mass casualty’ event and am hard pressed to see even a handful of people down. [See ‘Las Vegas Police Release Mandalay Rooftop Footage of Route 91 Massacre‘]”

Other than a brief stint as a “person of interest” immediately following last year’s Vegas massacre, the perpetrator’s long-time live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, has inexplicably managed to extricate herself from the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history despite evidence and eyewitnesses’ statements that place her at the scene. How? Why?

The official narrative is that gunman Stephen Paddock put Danley on a plane to the Philippines to visit family two weeks prior to the Oct. 1 massacre, and he wired her $100,000. The FBI learned of her whereabouts the day after the shooting and arranged her return to the U.S. for questioning. But she didn’t just go to the Phillipines. She also made short trips from there to Tokyo and Hong Kong, passport records showed. Agents reportedly met her at the airport on Oct. 3 and sneaked her out the back in order to avoid the media. The following afternoon, Danley supposedly released a written statement through her attorney in which she professed her innocence and her ignorance of Paddock’s intent. Then she simply disappeared, as though she never existed — if she ever existed.

Reports of the mass shooting made international news, yet there’s not one photo of her, not one interview with her and not one sighting of her anywhere since. There’s only one, brief, grainy video clip of an unidentifiable woman with face blocked that we are told is her being escorted unrestrained in wheelchair at Los Angeles International Airport. Her escorts appear to be two local cops and one airport worker, though news reports claimed an army of law enforcement and FBI agents met her plane.

Marilou Natividad Virata Bustos Danley

It should be noted that Danley had multiple last names, two social security numbers, two different ages, multiple nations of origin, multiple husbands. Russ note: classic footprint of a cutout.

A Newsweek reporter did some real records digging on her right after the shooting. Then, for some reason, the magazine walked back its own report without reasonable explanation (unknown comment from unnamed source). What hasn’t been refuted: She was born in the Philippines. She moved with her mother to Australia. In 1990, she married an American man and moved to the United States. She(?) traveled around Asia from Sept. 15 to Oct. 3 using her Australian passport. So, the question is this: Could she have multiple passports (Philippines, Australia and U.S.) and have done a switch?

It should also be noted that Paddock was a pilot and owned two planes. Danley reportedly met Paddock while working as a high-roller hostess at the Atlantis Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, in 2013.

Given details about the Vegas shooting that are now being revealed, it’s all the more strange that the FBI so quickly stated and continues to claim that she’s not an accomplice or involved in any way to the mass shooting.

Danley Placed in Vegas Days Before the Shooting

Hotel records indicate Danley checked in to the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel in Las Vegas using her ID. A valet ticket below shows Danley parked her gray Chrysler at Mandalay on Oct. 1. The official story is that Paddock checked in to the hotel using her name. Why would he do that if he was trying NOT to implicate her in his plot? He was a Platinum Club member and high roller, which means he would have special benefits (not her); so again, why use her name? It doesn’t make sense.

And I’ve never heard of a hotel allowing someone to check in using an absent person’s ID — especially an expensive double-room suite like Paddock had. Standard policy at U.S. hotels provides that for a person to get a room key, they have to be present, show their own ID and a credit card.

Furthermore, at least two people told police they saw Danley, or someone matching her description, in the days prior to the shooting, local news channel Fox 5 in Las Vegas reports:

A waitress at Noodle Shop said she recognized Paddock and Danley from the news, but she paid more attention to Danley when she reported seeing the couple eating together on September 29th. “I just joking around with the hostess and I tell her, ‘I bet – I bet that lady’s a Filipina,'” she said. “I don’t focus on him too much. I was lookin’ that lady. You know, women, we criticize each other sometime … from far away, uh, she looked so young but when you go close that why I recognize her in the – in the picture because, uh – uh, she got, uh, the root – the white hair.” … Another witness, a female Uber driver, said she picked up Paddock and a woman at the airport before dropping them off at Mandalay Bay. She described the couple have blue suitcases and talking about a terrorist attack at the Mandalay Bay, but claimed that she could not remember what day or time this occurred.

Multiple Mandalay Bay employees told reporter Laura Loomer than an Asian-looking woman was seen walking at night with Paddock in front of the Mandalay Bay valet center on Saturday, Sept. 30, the night before the shooting.

Various CCTV snippets and images have been released that show Paddock at various locales around the Mandalay hotel, often handling luggage. None show him with a woman. However, is it possible that Danley — a tiny, 4’11”, 111-lb. woman who claimed on Facebook that she keeps in shape by doing Zumba — stowed herself into the hotel in one of Paddock’s large suitcases?

Danley Possibly Seen the Night of the Shooting

Adam Herberts of Fox 5 actually did some digging into the thousands of eyewitness reports that were released by Las Vegas police department via court order.

One of the reports from a security agent just hours before the shooting states she overheard two suspicious women making this damning statement. The women are described as “Mexican-looking” with straight black hair and no noticeable accent. The first woman is described as about 5’5″ 200 lbs., the other “petite” and “5’4ish” but “standing on highest pile.”

This woman, who identifies herself as security for DHS/ TSA, describes overhearing two suspicious women before the shooting. “[1st woman] These stupid fucking white people they are going to know how it feels they deserve this… [2nd woman] woohoo like shooting fish in a barrel” pic.twitter.com/Iw26599M4w — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 17, 2018

In a Sky News interview, another witness said an hour before the shooting, a crazy-acting Mexican-looking woman near the stage screamed at concert goers, “You’re all going to f***ing die.” She and her boyfriend were then escorted out of the area by security.

Eyewitnesses Recount Multiple Shooters

In May, police released about 2,000 pages related to the Oct. 1 shooting. The documents can be viewed here:

Perusing only about 30 pages quickly revealed consistent stories of multiple shooters, including at least one seen on the ground either on or near Reno street. Hmm, in what other event do we recall witnesses reporting gunfire on the ground while the official report told us to believe that there was only one lone gunman in a tower?

Evidence of Danley After the Shooting

Paddock had two adjoining rooms on the 32nd floor: room 32134 and Vista Suite 32135. Each with their own bathroom, bedroom and door to the exterior hallway, as the following diagram shows: Police report that when they arrived, they “breached” (broke through) the double doors of the suite, where they discovered Paddock’s body, an arsenal of weapons and a broken window. A lengthy seven minutes later, police “breached” the interior adjoining/connecting door (5) into room 32134, where they discovered more guns and another broken window. The adjoining door to the connecting room was locked from the opposite side. How? Why? We are asked to believe that the second room was a second sniper’s nest — but then why would you lock yourself out of it? It makes no sense, unless there was a second shooter. Intellihub notes that there also appears to be a pair of women’s sandals on the floor.

As previously reported — and we’re asked to dismiss — police also discovered in the room a cart with dinner service for two, Danley’s casino card and Danley’s fingerprints on the ammunition.

And Now This

Last week, someone posted a Youtube that showed Intellius search results for one Marilou Lou Danley. The video was then quickly scrubbed, of course. Fortunately, we have a screen shot of the result. Under the “Worked At” section of the page, it shows Danley’s employment as not only Atlantis but also the FBI and British news website One News Page Ltd. Can we believe it? Well, it sure would connect a lot of dots.