Meta plan: Send us your nude images that you DON’T want online

By Bob Unruh | 4 December 2021

WND — Revenge porn is a serious issue online, and few would dispute there needs to be serious repercussions for offenders.

Shucks, there are large populations in America that think any porn online is a serious cancer and there needs to be appropriation penalties.

But now there’s a new strategy by Meta, formerly Facebook, according to a posting on Friday on DIYPhotography.

The company says you should send your porn images to it, if you don’t want them online.

The DIYPhotography confirmed the problem, but was skeptical about the solution.

“Meta has come up with a ‘brilliant’ idea to prevent your nude content from spreading across Facebook and Instagram. The company has launched a tool that lets you submit your explicit photos to a hashing database so that they can be recognized and removed from the platforms in the future. […]

