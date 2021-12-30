Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Discuss Mind Controlled 5th Columnists and Hegalian Dialetics

On Wednesday, I rejoined my Brain Trust contingent of the legendary James Fetzer, Dave Scorpio and Giuseppe Vafanculo.

This was a two-hour session that opened with a discussion of what I’m calling “policy by negatively selected sub-zero apparatchiks,” meaning policies such as electric cars, open borders, police defunding, the firing of the non-compliant non-jabbed and “equity.” Equity in actuality is leveling to the lowest common denominator. This is where planted sub-zero policy makers and the One Party sistema feign incompetence to hide their malice. I cover the One Party Venn diagram.

I introduce three topics for feedback:

The theory that Mind Control minions and operatives have been unleashed. I don’t just theorize, I present evidence and examples of it. This was developed further in my recent podcast with William Ramsey. I go a bit into how Hegelian dialectics are used for manipulation and falsely defining the issues with double bind choices. Introduce the thinking of Christopher Lasch in terms of processing the plutocrat capture.