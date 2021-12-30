Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Discuss Mind Controlled 5th Columnists and Hegalian Dialetics

On Wednesday, I rejoined my Brain Trust contingent of the legendary James Fetzer, Dave Scorpio and Giuseppe Vafanculo.
This was a two-hour session that opened with a discussion of what I’m calling “policy by negatively selected sub-zero apparatchiks,” meaning policies such as electric cars, open borders, police defunding, the firing of the non-compliant non-jabbed and “equity.” Equity in actuality is leveling to the lowest common denominator. This is where planted sub-zero policy makers and the One Party sistema feign incompetence to hide their malice. I cover the One Party Venn diagram.
I introduce three topics for feedback:
-
The theory that Mind Control minions and operatives have been unleashed. I don’t just theorize, I present evidence and examples of it. This was developed further in my recent podcast with William Ramsey.
-
I go a bit into how Hegelian dialectics are used for manipulation and falsely defining the issues with double bind choices.
-
Introduce the thinking of Christopher Lasch in terms of processing the plutocrat capture.
